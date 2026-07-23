Vozinha and Haaland named in fan-voted World Cup dream team

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Norway's Erling Haaland fires home against Brazil in their round of 16 tie at the Fifa World Cup earlier this month.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha and Norway striker Erling Haaland have been named in the fan-voted Fifa World Cup dream team after standout performances during unexpected runs by their teams.

Vozinha topped the goalkeeper vote with 39.6% after a string of impressive displays for the island nation, which was making its World Cup debut. He was chosen ahead of Spain’s Unai Simón, who won the Golden Glove that is selected by a Fifa technical group.

The 40-year-old Vozinha, who was without a club after leaving Portuguese second-tier side Chaves before the tournament, made seven saves as Cape Verde held eventual champions Spain to a goalless draw. He also helped take eventual finalists Argentina into extra time in the last 32.

Haaland captured 27.5% of the votes for forwards after leading Norway to their first World Cup quarterfinal.

The Manchester City striker scored seven goals in five appearances, including a double as Norway eliminated five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16 before their run ended against England.

The duo feature alongside stars Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham in the lineup. Reuters

World Cup fan-voted team

Goalkeeper: Vozinha (Cape Verde)

Defenders: Pedro Porro (Spain), Lisandro Martinez (Argentina), Dayot Upamecano (France), Marc Cucurella (Spain)

Midfielders: Rodri (Spain), Michael Olise (France), Jude Bellingham (England)

Attackers: Lionel Messi (Argentina), Erling Haaland (Norway), Kylian Mbappé (France)