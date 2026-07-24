Juergen Klopp named Germany coach with eyes on 2030 World Cup

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New coach of the German national team Juergen Klopp attends the press conference announcing his appointment at the German football association (DFB) in Frankfurt, Germany on Friday.

The German football federation has hired Juergen Klopp to coach its national team, giving the ex-Liverpool manager a daunting task to turn around the fortunes of a squad which failed yet again at the World Cup.

Klopp signed a contract to coach Germany through to the 2030 World Cup, the German soccer federation said as he was presented at a news conference Friday.

“It’s a big honour to be sitting here,” Klopp said. “I had an idea how big the job of national team coach is, but when you’re being directly connected with it, you really feel the scale and the responsibility even more.”

He replaces Julian Nagelsmann, who quit after Germany’s loss to Paraguay meant they failed to reach the last 16 of a men’s World Cup for the third time in a row.

BREAKING: Germany have appointed Jurgen Klopp as their new head coach 🚨 pic.twitter.com/yuQiFBc8Kj — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 24, 2026

It is Klopp’s first coaching job since he left Liverpool in 2024 citing fatigue. He said he was “recharged” in comments while in talks over the Germany job.

Klopp on Friday said he would be prepared to leave without any severance pay if it doesn’t work out, and threatened to resign if the media doesn’t “leave my family in peace”.

The man known for thrilling “heavy metal football” at Liverpool, Klopp was Germany’s preferred candidate as soon as Nagelsmann quit.

Over weeks of talks, the 59-year-old German — 20 years older than Nagelsmann — stayed in the US as a World Cup pundit for a German-language broadcaster.

Jürgen Klopp is Germany's new coach! 🇩🇪🔥



For years, the former Dortmund and Liverpool boss seemed destined to take the reins. As the team's failures have compounded, he finally has the job. But can he fix things? 👀 pic.twitter.com/geJDluvCAT — DW Sports (@dw_sports) July 24, 2026

The federation also held talks with the Red Bull group, where Klopp spent the last year-and-a-half as “head of global soccer” advising its worldwide group of soccer clubs.

German federation president Bernd Neuendorf said there wouldn’t be a typical release fee paid to Red Bull for Klopp. Instead, the federation pays €1m to a Red Bull-linked charity and has agreed to hold three national team games in the eastern city of Leipzig, where Red Bull backs the city’s Bundesliga club team.

Klopp faces a tough introduction to his first national team job with four Nations League games in 11 days against the Netherlands, Greece and Serbia in late September and early October.

Germany have not won a knockout game at a World Cup since beating Argentina in the 2014 final. Now a player from that team will be working alongside Klopp.

Former defender Per Mertesacker joins Klopp as the federation’s new managing director for sport, with a role overseeing the German men’s national teams and an emphasis on bringing players through youth national teams to star for the senior team. He will start the role in January and joins after eight years running Arsenal’s academy.