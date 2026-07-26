Iraola begins Liverpool reign with pre-season win over Sunderland

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Liverpool FC’s new head coach Andoni Iraola poses during a photocall at the AXA Training Centre in Liverpool, Britain, on July 13 2026. Picture:

Liverpool claimed a 4-2 pre-season victory over fellow Premier League side Sunderland on Saturday in Andoni Iraola’s first game in charge, but it came at a cost after defender Joe Gomez sustained an injury.

Gomez, 29, left the pitch within the opening 10 minutes of the match in Nashville, with goals from Kieran Morrison, Dominik Szoboszlai, Federico Chiesa and Lewis Koumas earning Liverpool the win.

“A lot of things to correct, obviously; it’s the first day. You could feel the heavy legs; the players have been training,” Iraola said in an interview on the club’s website.

“So, we lacked some freshness. But it will give us a good starting point to improve things. Probably the worst news has been, straight away, the injury of Joe.

“We were happy because we were kind of going through all the training without losing any player. Unluckily for us, straight away we’ve lost Joe.”

The Spaniard added that centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, whose previous season was cut short by a shoulder injury before his summer move to Liverpool, is likely to feature in their pre-season preparations.

“He has been a lot of months without playing due to a shoulder injury. So, I think we are going to take it easy with him,” he added.

“He will probably play the last game of this US tour, and he will have time to have minutes.”

Liverpool play pre-season games against Wrexham, Leeds United, AS Monaco and Como before their first match of the Premier League season away to Newcastle on August 23.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said he is unsure whether Bruno Guimarães will remain at the club amid interest from Arsenal but said he has held “good conversations” with the midfielder.

Reports in British media last week linked Premier League champions Arsenal with a move for the Brazilian international.

“I’ve had some really good conversations with him before the World Cup, during the World Cup and after the World Cup,” Howe told reporters after Newcastle’s draw with Gateshead in a pre-season game on Saturday.

“What we speak about has to remain private, but he’s just a great player, a great person.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with Bruno’s future. That’s for other people to speculate about. They are conversations that I’m not part of.”

Newcastle have already lost two key players in this transfer window with winger Anthony Gordon joining Barcelona and midfielder Sandro Tonali heading to Tottenham Hotspur, and Howe said he was keen to keep hold of Guimãraes.

“Bruno is the captain of our football club. He’s been an unbelievable player and person all through the time we have worked together,” he added.

“I speak on behalf of everyone at the football club. We absolutely love him and, of course, everyone will want him to stay.”