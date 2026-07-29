Gavin Hunt shocked at mass exodus in PSL transfer window

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Gavin Hunt, the coach of Stellenbosch FC, is frustrated at the lack of opportunity for proper pre-season preparation. Picture:

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One of the most experienced coaches in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Gavin Hunt of Stellenbosch, is stunned by the high rate at which clubs are releasing players ahead of the 2026/27 season, kicking off on Saturday.

“I’ve never seen such player movement in the PSL with every club,” said Hunt on the sidelines of the Betway Premiership launch in Houghton, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

“I think Pirates let go 17 [players], we [Stellenbosch] 20, Galaxy must be more ... everybody ... Siwelele.”

Hunt suspects the unusual phenomenon is being triggered by financial difficulties.

“It obviously has much to do with budgets, doesn’t it? Let’s be honest, money, whatever it is,” the Stellies coach said.

We’re two, three days away and there’re still moves happening now. — Stellenbosch FC coach Gavin Hunt

Hunt said the mass exodus in the transfer window had also made it difficult for teams to prepare for the new season.

“It’s very difficult to keep hold of your players — very, very difficult, as you’ve seen. We rebuild, rebuild all the time, bring in a new squad,” the former Bidvest Wits coach said.

“As we talk, one player [perhaps referring to his Stellenbosch midfielder, Thapelo Mokobodi, who joined Pirates on Wednesday morning] has just left now.

“Tomorrow will be another, two days away from the first game ... It’s not easy. You can’t prepare, you can’t do proper pre-season sessions because players are coming and going, and some are coming in later.

“We’re two, three days away and there are still moves happening.”

Stellenbosch get their season under way against AmaZulu at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Saturday. The match was scheduled as a home fixture for Stellenbosch but the unavailability of venues around the Western Cape forced them to take the game to Durban.

“Facility is a big problem. It’s seven away games in a row now [stretching from last season]. Something has to be done,” Hunt said.