Soccer

No pressure for Banyana after Tanzania upset: Linda Motlhalo

‘We know what we are capable of, and we will just do the work when we get onto the field’

Sihle Ndebele

Sihle Ndebele

Sports journalist

Banyana Banyana ace Linda Motlhalo against Tanzania in Wafcon. Picture: (Banyana B)

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Banyana Banyana midfielder Linda Motlhalo says the team will not put itself under pressure after being stunned 2-1 by less-fancied Tanzania in their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) Group B opener in Casablanca on Monday.

Motlhalo knows that they should dig deeper in their second Group B fixture against leaders Ivory Coast, who thumped Burkina Faso 4-1 in their own opener later on Monday, at Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca on Friday (7pm SA time).

“Yes, it wasn’t the start that we wanted, but the biggest thing now is just to reflect on where we went wrong and take the positives out of that game and use them for the next game,” Motlhalo said. “There are more games to play, so we are not going to put ourselves under pressure.

“We know what we are capable of, and we will just do the work when we get onto the field. We understand that this is football, and sometimes things won’t go our way, so now we have to dig deep.

“This is a tournament ... there’s still a long way to go.”

Losing to Tanzania, the lowest-ranked team in Group B, was a bittersweet moment for Motlhalo as she racked up her 100th cap for Banyana.

Tanzania are ranked 122nd in the world and 18th in Africa, while South Africa are 57th globally and second on the continent.

“I would say I celebrated my 100th cap, but I am always grateful to be representing my country. I feel honoured to be part of the elite group [of players who have amassed 100 caps].”


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