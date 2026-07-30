Pirates star Moremi vows his best is yet to come

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Orlando Pirates attacker Tshepang Moremi says his best is yet to come.

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By Sihle Ndebele

After a brilliant maiden season at Orlando Pirates, where he played a huge role in helping the club win three cups, including the first league title in 14 years, Tshepang Moremi has promised his best is yet to come.

Moremi, who was also part of the Bafana Bafana squad at the recent Fifa World Cup, joined Pirates from AmaZulu at the start of last season.

He hit the ground running, winning his first trophy with the club in the form of MTN8, barely three months after arriving. He was eventually voted the player of that tournament.

Overall, the lad from Sharpeville scored 11 goals and racked up five assists in as many games across all competitions last term.

Pirates get their league title defence under way by welcoming newbies Milford to Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday (3pm).

I’ve won the MTN8 Last Man Standing award, so my confidence is really high. The aim is to continue working hard to make sure we achieve more than we achieved last season. — Tshepang Moremi, Pirates midfielder

“There’s more to come because last season was my first at Pirates, so I was still adapting to life at the club. Now my confidence has grown, especially after winning three trophies and going to the World Cup,” Moremi said.

“I’ve also won the MTN8 Last Man Standing award, so my confidence is really high. The aim is to continue working hard to make sure we achieve more than we achieved last season.”

Moremi has made it clear that their biggest target this season is the Caf Champions League.

“We want the Champions League this season, and we are fetching it. That’s our aim this season.”

League fixtures

Saturday:

Pirates vs Milford, Orlando (3.30pm).

Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu, Danie Craven (3.30pm).

Arrows vs Chippa, King Zwelithini (3.30pm).

Sundowns vs Gallants, Loftus Versfeld (6pm).

Sekhukhune vs Durban, Peter Mokaba (6pm).

Kruger vs Chiefs, Mbombela (8.15pm).

Sunday: