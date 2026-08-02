Arteta expects more signings, Welbeck joins Chelsea

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Arsenal will splash more cash before the summer transfer window closes, manager Mikel Arteta said, insisting the Premier League champions will not “sit still” while they prepare to defend their first English top-flight title in 22 years.

Arsenal have been relatively quiet in the market compared to big-spending rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Chelsea, but the north London side have been linked with moves for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and Real Madrid winger Vinicius jnr.

While Arteta would not be drawn on Arsenal’s reported pursuit of the pair, he told reporters on Saturday that the club were determined to “improve and evolve” the squad.

“We expect to have movements in the next few weeks, obviously,” the Spaniard added, speaking after a 4-1 preseason win over Girona.

“We want to get better like anybody else, and you can see the transfer market and our opponents and what we are doing. We won’t sit still, and we are very ambitious with what we are doing.

“The margins are very small. Because we want to get better and the level is going to increase. We need to increase the competition internally. We need to make sure we identify the things we don’t have in the team.”

Arsenal have so far signed goalkeeper Illan Meslier and forward Christos Tzolis, while defender Piero Hincapie has joined permanently after spending the past season at the Emirates on loan.

They begin the defence of their Premier League title at home against promoted Coventry City on August 21.

Chelsea have signed experienced striker Danny Welbeck on a two-year deal from fellow Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion, the London side said.

Welbeck, 35, scored 14 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for Brighton last term and will join Xabi Alonso’s squad on the club’s pre-season tour.

No financial details were disclosed.

“I’m really honoured to come to a club of this stature at what feels like a really exciting time. I know a few of the boys already and I’ve had fantastic conversations with the manager and already feel that connection,” Welbeck said in a statement.

“I’ve got that fire in my belly and I’m ready to give it everything for this club to make everyone at Chelsea, and the supporters, proud.”

The former Manchester United and Arsenal forward arrives at Stamford Bridge with 400 Premier League appearances to his name.

A product of United’s academy, Welbeck broke into the first team in 2008 and won the Premier League title under Alex Ferguson, as well as two League Cups.

He joined Arsenal in 2014, scoring 32 goals in 126 appearances across all competitions during a five-year spell before a season at Watford. He moved to Brighton in 2020 and went on to become a key figure for the south-coast club.

Welbeck scored 16 goals for England during an international career spanning eight years.

Chelsea, who finished 10th in the Premier League last season, begin the new campaign at Fulham on August 24.