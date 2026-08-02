Ouaddou warns against overhyping youngster Dansin

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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has warned the media and the public to guard against overhyping 21-year-old prospect Cemran Dansin amid his meteoric rise.

Dansin played a key role in Pirates’ 2-0 win over rookies Milford in their league opener at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday, winning the man of the match accolade. Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi were on target for the defending league champions.

“I want to be very cautious about the media, about us, not to put this boy [Dansin] quickly high [up] because a career is long. He’s doing well, and we’ll give him all our trust, all our help to bring him to the high level,” Ouaddou cautioned.

“The boy still needs a lot of work to get to the highest level, but at the moment he is doing very well. We have to be very careful. I have been in the business for a while; the boy is doing well. We took time to bring this young talent in.”

Ouaddou insisted that they’ve never doubted Dansin’s talent, suggesting they were now reaping the fruits of introducing him gradually last season.

“You remember last season, I didn’t hesitate to put him in a very big game against Sundowns, and he scored a fantastic goal. He was with us in most games. We have detected the talent, but you don’t have to burn this talent; it’s step-by-step,” Ouaddou said.

“People didn’t understand why it took so much time to bring him, but we knew what we were doing.”

Pirates’ next game is against Durban City in the MTN quarterfinals at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

Sowetan