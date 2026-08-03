Soccer

Iraola hopeful Frimpong has avoided Liverpool injury blow

Defender asks to be substituted as Reds complete US tour with defeat to Leeds

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong limped off against Leeds. File photo (Nick Potts/PA/BackpagePix)

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola was hopeful Jeremie Frimpong had avoided injury during their 4-2 pre-season defeat by Leeds United in Chicago on Sunday after the defender asked to be substituted midway through the second half.

Liverpool can ill afford to lose the 25-year-old, with the club already suffering several injury setbacks before the new Premier League season.

Defender Joe Gomez is expected to miss the start of the campaign after suffering a muscle injury in their win over Sunderland, while Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike and Giovanni Leoni remain sidelined as they continue to recover from injuries.

“Jeremie asked for the sub, but I don’t think it’s an injury,” Iraola told Liverpool media after the game.

“It was just some overload, and I hope he’s not injured in that way. I don’t think we’ve lost anyone.”

Spaniard Iraola, who joined Liverpool in June after Dutchman Arne Slot was sacked, said the match had provided valuable lessons as they concluded their US tour.

“Obviously it’s not the result you want, but I think it was probably the most useful friendly we played — in a positive way in the first half and in a negative way in the second half,” he added.

“We’ve learnt a lot from today, and I think we can draw good conclusions and solve some things.”

Liverpool, who finished fifth last term, visit Newcastle United in their opening Premier League fixture on August 23.

Reuters


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