Chiefs fans must expect ‘exciting football’, says keeper Petersen

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Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper and captain Brandon Petersen has promised exciting football under the new technical team, led by coach Fernando da Cruz.

Chiefs beat rookies Kruger United in their league opener at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday. Amakhosi hope to build on that win when they host Golden Arrows in the MTN8 quarterfinals at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Da Cruz joined Chiefs last month, replacing interim co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze. He had a brief spell at Amakhosi two years ago, serving as then coach Nasredine Nabi’s first assistant.

“I think Chiefs fans can look forward to exciting football. Coach Fernando is a guy that wants the ball; he wants us on the ball. He wants us to play with confidence and express ourselves,” Petersen said.

“There are no limitations and as players we are responding well to that. The communication line between us as players and the new technical team has been open from the start. Everyone feels comfortable approaching each other.”

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz (X.COM/@KaizerChiefs)

Having already signed defender Thabo Moloisane and goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner before going to Spain for their preseason camp, Chiefs have since added two more signings in Tanzanian midfielder Adolf Mtasingwa and exciting 21-year-old winger Langelihle Phili, who joined from Stellenbosch on Tuesday.

Petersen says the newcomers are settling in well, also suggesting that Da Cruz not being entirely new to Chiefs has helped the team.

“The new players have been adapting very well. Coach Fernando is not new to a lot of us … I mean he was here two years ago,” the Chiefs captain said.

“The new guys have really felt at home. For us it’s important to create that sense of belonging for whoever comes in to make sure that they feel at home and feel welcomed.”

Meanwhile, Amakhosi confirmed that they had sold Congolese winger Glody Lilepo to Libyan side Al Ahly Benghazi.