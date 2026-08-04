Integrating Pirates’ signings and managing World Cup stars

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Oswin Appollis celebrates a goal for Orlando Pirates with teammates in their Betway Premiership win against Milford FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has some issues of management on his mind at the start of the Premier Soccer Leagaue campaign as the Buccaneers have high hopes of mounting a serious defence of the title they won last season.

It will be hard for Ouaddou to replicate the heroics of his first campaign in charge when Pirates ended their 14-year drought of league titles and also won their first treble since they last lifted the Premiership trophy.

In 2011-12, Buccaneers earned themselves a place in club folklore, lifting a second successive treble. Such heights are hard to replicate and it will be interesting to see how the 47-year-old Moroccan responds to the challenge of following up such an impressive first campaign at Pirates.

The challenges he identifies at the start of that mission, which kicked off in the weekend’s league opening round, were integrating the new signings, after the loss of one of its star attackers in Relebohile Mofokeng, and managing his World Cup footballers.

Mofokeng signed for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium after he impressed at the World Cup in North America in June.

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Ouaddou said his Bafana World Cup contingent had a week’s break after returning from the tournament and were then pressed back into Bucs’ preseason.

Pirates got off to an edgy start with Saturday’s 2-0 win against Milford FC, with Ouaddou admitting some early-season rustiness and that his team needs more control and possession as the campaign progresses.

“It’s normal. We knew the players could have these difficulties to start, because they have just finished the World Cup and they had maybe one week of rest,” Ouaddou said.

“And I can say is it’s not even physically [an issue] but mentally, to have the opportunity to have a break for at least three weeks. It’s necessary for a professional footballer.

“But unfortunately we couldn’t afford that ... So we have to manage that and accept it.

“But if [there are matches where] we manage to score early, we can manage them by making substitutions. And we don’t have a choice — it will be like that until December.

Orlando Pirates fans doing the Viking chant in South Africa, after signing Norwegian Player, Sebastian Pedersen. pic.twitter.com/8DqnuLLeDn — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) August 2, 2026

“A lot of clubs and coaches have the same situation. We will have to deal with that, with the performance and medical departments.”

Among Pirates’ signings is the Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen, who was decently prolific at his last two second tier clubs in his country, and Bucs supporters will be eager to see him in action.

Others include midfielder Thapelo Mokobodi from Stellenbosch FC, winger Kabelo Kgositsile from Baroka FC, former junior international left back Neo Rapoo and experienced Zambian right wing Ghampani Lungu, both from Siwelele FC.

Ouaddou started with last season’s players against Milford and introduced Lungu, Kgositsile and Rapoo among his substitutes in the second half.

The coach said he will take a circumspect approach to blending in signings this season, learning from his experience in the last campaign where, in the first half of 2025-26, he at times threw in too many new players and performance suffered for a spell.

“Even I take lessons — it’s never too late to learn. Last season we can say that I wanted to be in a bit of a rush to put new players in the starting XI. And this season I decided to have more stability in the starting XI and all the new players, trying to bring them on later.

“I think you saw in the second half that they [new players introduced off the bench] brought something ... They brought us some more energy, some more control in the game. I think it’s good news for Orlando Pirates, to know these players can help us. But I am sure that in the season we will see them more and more.”

Professional football players come for training, but at the end of the week of training they need their gift, which is the game. — Abdeslam Ouaddou

The signings also add crucial depth for Bucs as they enter a season when they are looking to go further in the Caf Champions League than last campaign’s second preliminary round exit.

Ouaddou said he is happy to have a squad packed with talent and back-up, though he suggested his complement of players — believed to be in the region of 40 now — might need trimming.

“To have depth is very important when you qualify for all the competitions and go far in them, because for a coach it’s much easier to involve all the players in your squad when you are competing in every competition. Things start to be difficult when you only play in one or two competitions — [then] it’s very difficult to give game time to everyone and keep them all content.

“Professional football players come for training, but at the end of the week of training they need their gift, which is the game. And the more chances you have to give the players chances, the less problems you have in terms of management. So for me it’s a target this season to qualify for all the competitions and go far in them.”

Asked what his ideal number would be for a workable squad that can compete on multiple fronts, the coach said: “If we play in all the competitions, 30 players is OK for me. You add the goalkeepers — four of them — and then it’s 34. We can have some suspensions and a few injuries."