Gunners agree £75m deal for Newcastle captain Guimarães

Premier League champions Arsenal have agreed a deal worth £75m to sign Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães, British media reported on Wednesday.
Arsenal’s opening offer for the 28-year-old Brazil midfielder was rejected earlier this week, but the London club returned with an improved bid and has now reached an agreement with Newcastle, according to Sky Sports.
Reuters contacted both clubs seeking confirmation of the deal.
Guimarães had previously told Newcastle he wanted to join Arsenal if a suitable offer arrived, reports said.
BREAKING: Arsenal have agreed a £75m fee with Newcastle for their captain Bruno Guimaraes.— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 5, 2026
The midfielder has been given permission to travel for a medical 🚨 pic.twitter.com/FsPzfn8j9b
Newcastle were keen to retain their captain, who has two years remaining on his contract at St James’ Park as well as an option for a further year.
The midfielder joined Newcastle from French side Olympique Lyonnais in January 2022 and had become one of the club’s most influential players. He made 195 appearances in all competitions, scoring 31 goals, and helped Newcastle end a long wait for domestic silverware by captaining them to League Cup success in 2025.
Guimarães will add further quality and experience to Mikel Arteta’s midfield as Arsenal look to defend the Premier League title and challenge in Europe.
The Brazilian international featured for his country at the 2026 World Cup and has been a regular presence in the national team in recent years.
The move will come as another blow for Newcastle after the departures of key players Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, as well as manager Eddie Howe.
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