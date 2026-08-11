Sub Mkhulise rescues last-gasp three points for Sundowns against Galaxy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns' Fawaaz Basadien takes on TS Galaxy's Junior Zindoga in their Betway Premiership clash at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Tuesday night. Picture:

Mamelodi Sundowns’ high-scoring wins, where the Brazilians have conceded four goals in two games, continued with their 3-2 Betway Premiership victory against TS Galaxy on Tuesday night.

Late goals from Sphelele Mkhulise, on for young youth international midfielder Gomolemo Kekana in the 63rd minute, came in the 89th and 94th minutes as Downs got their effort to recapture the Premiership title they lost to Orlando Pirates in 2025-26 off to a somewhat tenuous start.

Downs started the league just over a week after the other teams due to the effects to their preseason of the death of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams last month.

Sphelele Mkhulise snatches it for Sundowns at the death 🤩💥



Masandawana topple the Rockets in Mbombela 👏#BetwayPrem | #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/xhJHgzXn8i — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 11, 2026

The Brazilians conceded 21 goals in 30 games, ending runners-up to Bucs last season. They have let in four goals in their opening two league and cup games — the first being Saturday’s 3-2 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium — this campaign.

The Brazilians took the early lead at a freezing Mbombela Stadium via Brayan Leon’s seventh-minute opener.

TS Galaxy are putting Sundowns under pressure 👀



Victor Letsoalo beats Ronwen Williams in a tight space 🚀



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/SBLM9Lh4gp — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 11, 2026

A stray pass led to Victor Letsoalo equalising from a tight angle for Galaxy in the 33rd.

Downs captain Ronwen Williams awkwardly parried Letsoalo’s header from a free-kick into his own goal to gift Galaxy the lead again in the 77th.

The Brazilians, and Mkhulise, pulled victory from the jaws of defeat as the substitute first finished calmly in space in the box. Then some skill from substitute Tashreeq Matthews put Khuliso Mudau down the right of the box to square for Mkhulise to again make no mistake with the finish past Ivorian goalkeeper Eliezer Ira Tape.

TimesLIVE