Chiefs unhappy over early Sundowns showdown

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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz in his post-match TV interview after their 2-0 Betway Premiership win against Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday night. Picture:

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz has expressed disappointment that his side has been scheduled to play a marquee Premier Soccer League match against Mamelodi Sundowns so early in the season.

Amakhosi and the Brazilians take each other on in the early-season sizzler at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm), but Da Cruz said it is too early in the season to play a match of such magnitude.

Games between Chiefs and Sundowns are always marked by high pressure and intoxicating excitement, and FNB Stadium is expected to be sold-out.

The new league season is in its second week, with most teams having played two matches and some another in the MTN8, and players are still feeling the effects of a gruelling pre-season.

Chiefs go into the Downs match with confidence sky-high after they won their opening two league games against Kruger United (3-1) and Sekhukhune United to stay top of the log in the league, though there was the setback of a 1-0 defeat at home to Golden Arrows in the MTN8 opening round.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz on Mamelodi Sundowns.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️ https://t.co/EX2M4G168c pic.twitter.com/ZEvQaKri4a — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 12, 2026

“It is a little disappointing; this match is too early,” Da Cruz said after his team’s 2-0 win over Sekhukhune at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night that was secured through goals by Luke Baartman (63rd minute) and Mduduzi Shabalala (84th).

“We are the only team in the PSL that is going to play three matches in six days. The others will play three games in seven days, and this means we will have one less day of recovery.”

While raising a few issues, Da Cruz stressed he was not making excuses but pointing out some of the realities Chiefs face so early in the campaign.

“It is not an excuse. This game will go ahead as planned, and there is nothing we can do to change the situation.”

Though Chiefs have started the season well, the match against Sundowns will be their biggest test. Da Cruz said Amakhosi will have to take their game to another level.

“They are the best in Africa because they won the Champions League last season. We will try to take our level to that of the Champions League on Saturday.

“This game will give us information on what the team is able to do.”

Look at what it means for Baartman 🥹



He opens his Chiefs account with a composed finish ✌️🟡



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/RgF1iYjIOf — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 12, 2026

At the same time, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is concerned about the team’s defence after they conceded four goals in two matches.

Masandawana got their league campaign off to a good start with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over TS Galaxy on Tuesday.

A brace from substitute Sphelele Mkhulise and a goal by Brayan Leon were enough to see the Brazilians get their campaign off to a fine start.

Cardoso is not happy that the Brazilians conceded four goals in their last two matches — against Polokwane in the MTN8 and Galaxy in the league — and said they will need to fix that as quickly as possible ahead of meeting Amakhosi.

“It’s quite rare that we suffer two goals ... it is not something that makes me happy; we have to correct it as a team,” Cardoso said. “We must have the right behaviour when we defend high and when we defend set pieces.

“When we suffer two, we have a high risk of losing the match, and we cannot lose points now; otherwise, it will be a problem.”

Sundowns are looking to reclaim the league title after they lost it to Orlando Pirates last season, and Cardoso said they were determined to do their all to win it.

“It was a tough year, and there were many factors. But we think we did very well in the end to fight throughout the season in the Champions League, where, in the end, we got that trophy.”

TimesLIVE