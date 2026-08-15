Chiefs and Sundowns settle for 1-1 draw in tense clash at FNB Stadium

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Grant Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Langelihle Phili of Kaizer Chiefs during Betway Premiership 2026/27 match at FNB Stadium on 15 August 2026.

In the end, heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns could not be separated as they settled for hugs and handshakes.

In the bigger scheme of things they got a point apiece after this Betway Premiership clash that only came alive in the second half, possibly because of the rollicking players got from coaches Fernando da Cruz and Miguel Cardoso.

Apart from the goals after the break, the tempo increased significantly with Chiefs taking the lead after 62 minutes through exciting attacker Langelihle Phili who finally announced himself to the Amakhosi faithful.

Sundowns levelled matters through striker Cassius Mailula after 75 minutes and it looks like he is going to play an important role for the Brazilians on his return to the club after a frustrating spell in the US and Europe.

Amakhosi stay on top of the standings with seven points after three league matches and they will take huge confidence for having held their own against this star-studded Sundowns side.

Chiefs were up against a Sundowns side that was brimming with some players who won the Champions League last season and played at the 2026 Fifa World Cup for Bafana Bafana in the US and Mexico.

From Sundowns’ perspective, Cardoso will have some hard questions to ask his players because they struggled to impose themselves in the first half with no control and clear-cut chances.

Chiefs’ opening goal just after the hour mark exposed one of the areas where Sundowns struggled as the defence was not close to advancing opposition attackers until they arrived in the box.

At this stage of the match, Chiefs were on the ascendancy and were rewarded with the goal that came after Sipheshile Ndlovu dribbled past Grant Kekana and Bathusi Aubaas before laying the ball to Phili.

On the biggest occasion of the season so far, Phili controlled the ball before unleashing a shot that got the better of Ronwen Williams at the near post with a low shot to set the stadium alight.

Phili was overcome with emotion at scoring his first goal for Chiefs and took off his shirt in celebration, which led to a yellow. Da Cruz replaced him a few minutes later to save him from a red card.

Drama was not over at FNB Stadium as Sundowns equalised nine minutes later when substitute Mailula connected with a ball from Kekana to beat Brandon Petersen who did not react in time to clear the danger.

For the equaliser, Khuliso Mudau delivered a long ball into the area, Kekana put it in the direction of Mailula, who headed home past Petersen with what was possibly his first touch of the ball in the game.

There were a number of changes in the second half with Da Cruz putting in Wandile Duba, Ethan Chislett and Adolf Mtasingwa for Luke Baartman, Phili and Lebohang Maboe but they were unable to exert any influence on their team.

For Sundowns, Cardoso also rang changes of his own with Siyanda Ndlovu, Bennet Mokoena, Mailula, Divine Lunga and Lebogang Mothiba coming on for Antonio van Wyk, Sphelele Mkhulise, Tashreeq Matthews, Aubrey Modiba and Brayan Leon.

Da Cruz reshuffled his defence — with Reeve Frosler and Dillan Solomons out of the starting line-up — by including Thabo Moloisane for his first match in Amakhosi colours and the player turned in a good performance.

Chiefs went with a back three of Moloisane, Inácio Miguel and Zitha Kwinika, because Sundowns had Leon as the lone striker, with Thabiso Monyane and Pule Mmodi as wingbacks.

In the midfield, he went defensive with Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Lebohang Maboe in the engine room to deal with the threat of Marcelo Allende, Mkhulise, and Bathusi Aubaas.

Cardoso also made changes from their opening match against TS Galaxy with Grant Kekana and Modiba replacing Malibongwe Khoza and Fawaaz Basadien.

In the midfield, his hand was forced with Aubaas coming on for injured Teboho Mokoena and he had Van Wyk, Matthews and Leon up front.

Both teams had moments on the attack but they were let down by poor decision-making and it was no surprise that the first real attack came after 40 minutes, leaving fans largely disappointed.

Chiefs won a free kick just outside the penalty box and Moloisane’s close-range header went straight to Williams.

Moments later, Sundowns attacked Chiefs and their quick counter-attack resulted in Kwinika clearing a telling cross from Mudau that was intended for Leon inside the box.

Chiefs had an opportunity to open the scoring after 55 minutes when Monyane failed to control the ball from a good position and allowed Williams to recover and clear the danger.

In the middle of Williams’ desperate attempt to clear the danger, Sundowns conceded a free-kick on the edge of the box and Maboi’s shot could not find the target.