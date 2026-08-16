Coach Da Cruz praises Phili after Chiefs hold Sundowns

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Coach Fernando da Cruz hailed the performance of Lingelihle Phili who capped his impressive start at Kaizer Chiefs with a goal in their 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns in their Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Phili opened his account for the club after giving Chiefs a lead in the second half before Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula came off the bench to equalise to ensure the points were shared.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Da Cruz urged the talented midfielder, who joined the club recently from Stellenbosch, to build on that performance going forward.

“First of all, I would love that he continues to score,” Da Cruz said.

“But also, in situations like today where we’re going to have to defend for long periods, I would love it if he is able to keep the ball more, support the team by keeping the ball because in the first half he lost the ball too much for me.”

Phili was substituted after scoring the goal and getting a yellow card for taking off his shirt, but Cruz said he still needed time to adapt to the club.

Phili, 21, has already made three appearances for the club and Da Cruz said he wants to see him being more effective.

“The difficulty against an opponent like that, that has a bit more of the ball, when you win the ball back, you expect him to keep it.

“In the first half he lost too many balls. At half time we told him he needed to keep the ball, and he was much better in the second half. But he is still someone finding his bearings in the organisation and we need to give him a bit more time. The further we go, the more important a player he will be for the team.”

Da Cruz was also happy with the performances of Thabo Moloisane and Pule Mmodi, who were making their first appearance on the pitch under him this season.

Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso praised his side’s fighting spirit after coming from a goal down to force the draw.

”It is important we show character to fight for results until the last minute, but we should also show character to fight for results from the first minute,” Cardoso said.

“I don’t like to win matches at the end. I prefer to win them in the beginning because that’s when teams can obviously manage the contest, coaches can manage players, make changes and give opportunities to others.”