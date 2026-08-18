Senior Fifa official Lamour exits after criticising Infantino

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Fifa said on Monday that COO Kevin Lamour had left the organisation, weeks after he publicly criticised Gianni Infantino’s plan to sell a stake in the commercial rights of the World Cup and other tournaments.

Lamour joined the senior leadership group of soccer’s global governing body in November 2024, having previously been part of the inner circle that campaigned for Infantino’s election as Fifa president in 2016.

“Fifa can confirm that the working relationship between Fifa and Kevin Lamour as Fifa’s COO has ended on August 17,” a Fifa spokesperson said.

“Fifa thanks Kevin for his two years of service and wishes him the best of luck for the future. No further comment will be made on the matter.”

Ian Maxwell confirms the Scottish FA will not be voting for Gianni Infantino for his re-election as president of Fifa in 2027.#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/M3C8kLbK24 — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 17, 2026

Lamour publicly criticised the proposal to sell a stake in the commercial rights, saying Fifa staff had been “deceived” over the plan and describing it as “the project of one person”.

“Our mission … is to serve football, not to serve the personal interests of a person who, unfortunately, believes he embodies Fifa when he is supposed to be at its service,” Lamour said.

Frenchman Lamour’s comments came soon after Carlos Cordeiro, a senior adviser to Infantino, resigned in protest at the proposal, calling it “a bad deal for football”. Infantino withdrew the proposal later the same day.

The backlash to the plan to create a $20bn subsidiary and sell up to a 20% stake to private equity investors to raise $4.2bn has not abated, however. Infantino’s bid for re-election for a fourth term as president in March next year, which once looked a formality, is now far from certain.

Powerful European confederation Uefa, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Concacaf are ranged in opposition to the 56-year-old Swiss supremo, although he retains the support of the African and South American confederations.

BREAKING: UEFA, CONCACAF and AFC have issued an open letter to the football world saying that FIFA president Gianni Infantino has 'broken trust through deception with the World Cup stake sale process' 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7BLOAXQXLX — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 10, 2026

Human rights in sport organisation FairSquare confirmed on Monday it had written to Fifa’s governance, audit and compliance committee urging that Infantino be ruled ineligible to seek another term as president.

While Fifa presidents are limited to three terms, Infantino successfully argued in 2022 that his first stint in office from 2016 to 2019 should not count towards that limit because it completed an interrupted mandate.

Infantino was initially elected at an extraordinary congress following the resignation of Sepp Blatter amid a corruption scandal. He was re-elected unopposed in 2019 and 2023.

“The complaint we have filed provides clear evidence that this is a clear breach of the rules and one that sets a very dangerous precedent,” FairSquare director Nicholas McGeehan told Reuters.

“The rules state clearly that three presidential terms is the maximum allowed. Fifa can’t simply circumvent this rule — which serves as a check on presidential power — by saying that his first term doesn’t count.”

Fifa did not respond to a request for comment.

Trying to carve out an exception to such a rule for Mr Infantino reveals both a resistance to the principle of term limits and how some at Fifa conceive of rules not as rules but as obstacles to be circumvented — Miguel Maduro, former head of Fifa’s independent Governance and Review Committee

Last week, Uefa, the AFC and Concacaf, which runs football in the Caribbean, North and Central America, called for an independent review of Infantino’s conduct. Sources with knowledge of the situation said the three confederations viewed the letter as an opportunity for Infantino to quit with his dignity intact.

Several national associations have also voiced concerns. Scottish Football Association CEO Ian Maxwell told the BBC on Monday that his federation would not support Infantino’s re-election.

FairSquare’s letter to the governance, audit and compliance committee was drafted with the assistance of Miguel Maduro, the former head of Fifa’s independent governance and review committee, who said the governing body could not disregard its own rules.

“The principle of term limits was a fundamental aspect of the 2016 reform aimed at limiting power, and the rule introduced is clear: no Fifa president can serve more than three terms of office,” Maduro said in a statement.

“Trying to carve out an exception to such a rule for Mr Infantino reveals both a resistance to the principle of term limits and how some at Fifa conceive of rules not as rules but as obstacles to be circumvented.”

A FairSquare complaint to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over Infantino’s alleged breach of the body’s rules on political neutrality because of his support for US President Donald Trump was rejected last month. Infantino has been an IOC member since 2020.

Reuters