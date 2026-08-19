Mailula scores again as Sundowns beat Gallants but lose Mudau to ‘severe injury’

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Cassius Mailula celebrates his goal for Mamelodi Sundowns with teammate Aubrey Modiba in their Betway Premiership win against Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Wednesday night.

Cassius Mailula was once again among the scorers as Mamelodi Sundowns pulled off a 2-0 Betway Premiership win over struggling Marumo Gallants at Loftus on Wednesday night.

Mailula, who has returned to Chloorkop after frustrating spells in the US, Morocco and Belgium, scored his third goal in four matches in all competitions as Sundowns moved to third spot on the log.

Downs secured the important victory that keeps them close to leaders Orlando Pirates and second-placed Kaizer Chiefs through goals by defender Malibongwe Khoza and Mailula.

𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗨𝗟𝗔 𝗧𝗛𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗕𝗢𝗟𝗧



Cassius Mailula is going to cause so much trouble for defenses this season. 👆



Shot accuracy 100% 🚀



Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Marumo pic.twitter.com/2UglPfQv4z — Sahil Ebrahim (@sahil_e_) August 19, 2026

In the process of earning the win, the Brazilians have set a record of having gone 31 league matches without a loss at home, which stretches back to the end of the 2023-24 season when they lost to Cape Town City.

That loss against City denied Rulani Mokwena’s team a shot at the label ‘Invincibles’ after Jaedin Rhodes punished a second-half mistake by Mothobi Mvala on the last day of the campaign.

It is interesting at the top of the table at the start of this season, with Pirates, Chiefs, Sundowns and AmaZulu all on seven points from three matches.

Malibongwe Khoza is left unmarked and Sundowns have the opener ⚽💥



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/711Lm4Qa7M — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 19, 2026

The defeat leaves coach Phuti Mohafe’s Gallants at the bottom of the standings where they are level on one point with Kruger United and Siwelele FC.

Sundowns opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Khoza rifled home from close range after a short corner that ended with the ball in the box and Gallants failing to clear the danger. When the ball landed, Bathusi Aubaas headed it into the path of Khoza and his shot touched the foot of Gallants defender Yanga Madiba into his own net.

Gallants had a golden opportunity of their own to equalise just after the half-hour, but Downs goalkeeper Ronwen Williams dived the right way to deny a close-range header by Mxolisi Sikakane.

"It's a very very severe injury" ❌🦵



Miguel Cardoso on Khuliso Mudau's condition 🎙️#BetwayPrem | #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/JcWYLLU8f5 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 19, 2026

The Brazilians suffered a major blow shortly before the break when reliable defender Khuliso Mudau limped off the pitch with an injury, to be replaced by Zuko Mdunyelwa.

Downs coach Miguel Cardoso said in his post-match interview the injury to the Bafana Bafana right back was “very, very severe”.

Mailula put the result beyond doubt when he beat Lako with a delightful shot with his weaker left foot after the Gallants defence was caught napping in the 67th minute.

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