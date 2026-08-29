Safa expected to announce Mosimane as new Bafana coach during the week

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The South African Football Association (Safa) are expected to announce Pitso Mosimane as the new Bafana Bafana coach this week, with Vincent Tseka likely to continue as team manager.

Both parties are believed to have reached an agreement on Friday night after marathon negotiations that took about three weeks with countless stumbling blocks where they struggled to find each other.

One of the issues to be resolved over the next few days is whether Tseka, whose contract came to an end in July, will be roped in to continue as team manager.

Bafana have two important Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea in September and composition of the backroom staff is important.

There is a feeling among the National Executive Committee (NEC) that it will be risky for the national team to rope in a new team manager at this late stage ahead of camp.

Tseka’s advantage is understanding of Bafana team dynamics and culture that was cultivated under coach Broos and he has been working closely with people at Caf.

It is also believed that Mosimane, who has been doing scouting work with his trusted lieutenants Kabelo Rangoaga and Musi Matlaba during negotiations, will announce the preliminary squad for the matches against Guinea and Eritrea during his announcement.

As part of the negotiations, Mosimane recently agreed to a package of R10m a year which is lower than the R16.8m (1.4m a month) that former Hugo Broos was on attracting the ire of Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie.

It is not immediately clear how Safa and Mosimane navigated around the issues that caused the stumbling blocks like Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools, his podcast ‘Changing the Game with Pitso’ and his image rights.

The delay in them finding each other was because Safa did not want him to continue being associated with his youth football project of Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools, continuing to host the ‘Changing the Game with Pitso’ podcast and how to handle his image rights.