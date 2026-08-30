Chelsea beat Brighton to continue bright start under Alonso

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By Martyn Herman

Chelsea’s entertaining start to life under new manager Xabi Alonso continued with a 4-3 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

An early goal by Romeo Lavia and efforts by Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro put them 3-0 up after 32 minutes but the visitors hit back through Malick Yalcouye and a Joao Pedro own goal.

Cole Palmer settled home nerves, though, with a clinical finish, only for Pascal Gross to head a third for Brighton deep in stoppage time.

Chelsea, who included new goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the starting line-up instead of Robert Sanchez after he completed his move from Aston Villa, have two wins out of two, scoring seven goals and conceding five.

Brentford looked on course to join Chelsea on six points as they led through Kevin Schade’s fine finish at Leeds United but Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted a second-half equaliser.

Sunderland gathered their first points of the season as Wilson Isidor came off the bench to score in a 1-0 home win against a disappointing Fulham side who have lost both their opening matches under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

After a 3-2 victory at local rivals Fulham, a mood of optimism has swept Chelsea after last season’s woes and Spaniard Alonso’s first home game in charge did not disappoint.’

There is clearly still work to be done at the back, but Chelsea’s attacking verve was clear to see again.

“During the game there are different moments and some moments that we have done really well and other moments that we can do better,” Alonso, whose team’s credentials will become clearer after next week’s trip to Arsenal, said.

“I want to win, whatever it takes to win. Today was a big challenge and next Sunday it’s going to be a big one.”

When Lavia poked home after a defensive mix-up by Mats Wieffer and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and then Morgan Rogers eased past Brighton’s record signing Luka Vuskovic to set up Neto to prod home from close range, Chelsea were flying.

Joao Pedro’s goal against his former club then left Brighton reeling but the visitors, who began their campaign with a 4-0 demolition of Aston Villa, were not finished.

Chelsea have not kept a clean sheet in the league since January and Yalcouye ensured that run continued as he volleyed in a loose ball in the 35th minute.

When Gross’s shot took a big deflection off Joao Pedro it looked as though Fabian Huerzeler’s side could salvage something but Palmer’s classy finish ensured that Chelsea joined Manchester City and Hull City on maximum points.

Brentford, for whom new midfield signing Mamadou Sangare was outstanding again after playing a key role in the rout of Tottenham Hotspur, will wonder how they did not leave Elland Road with three points after first-half domination.

They enjoyed 22 shots at goal but squandered their good work as Calvert-Lewin tapped home from Lukas Nmecha’s cross.

Champions Arsenal complete the second round of fixtures on Monday with an away trip to Aston Villa.

Reuters