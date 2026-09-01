Saka earns Arsenal narrow victory at troubled Villa

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Birmingham — Champions Arsenal made it two wins out of two as Bukayo Saka’s second-half goal earned them a workmanlike 1-0 victory at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.

Saka bundled in from close range in the 59th minute to reward a patient Arsenal, who dominated without ever overwhelming a resolute Villa side.

Villa, whose Europa League-winning side has disintegrated after a summer exodus, came closest in the first half when Emi Buendia struck a shot against the crossbar.

Victory lifted Arsenal to six points along with Manchester City, Hull City and Chelsea.

Arsenal enjoyed eight 1-0 wins en route to their first Premier League crown for 22 years last season and any suggestions that they might dispense with pragmatism and evolve a more free-flowing style were probably answered at Villa Park.

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Just like on so many occasions last season, Arsenal were rock-solid through their spine and that solidity allowed them to wait for their moment to strike.

Shortly after Saka had a penalty overturned by video assistant referee (VAR), the England forward showed his predatory instinct to get on the end of Calafiori’s low cross after he had been played in by substitute Eberechi Eze’s astute pass.

Once ahead, 1-0 always looked the likely result but despite the narrow margin of victory it was comfortable as Villa did not manage a shot on target for the second match running.

“Really happy, this was a massive win,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who claimed his 151st win in 250 Premier League games in charge, said. “I think we deserved it. It was a great squad performance. I know how tough it is to win here.”

The strength of Arsenal’s squad was underlined as new signings Bruno Guimaraes and former Villa defender Ezri Konsa both came off the bench during the second half for their Premier League debuts for the club.

For Villa boss Unai Emery, who waved goodbye to Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez this week after the earlier departures of Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, Lucas Digne and Konsa, there were hopeful signs.

It was a huge improvement on last week when they were four goals down by halftime at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Villa have made 11 new signings during the summer and it will take time for Emery to rebuild the side but the Spaniard remained upbeat despite a second loss.

“We competed well against the team that is favourite to win the title,” he said. “We are rebuilding but there were a lot of positive things. We didn’t make clear chances but we did not concede clear chances.”

Villa will try and get off the mark at Hull City on Saturday while Arsenal’s watertight defence will get its first big test as they host free-scoring Chelsea on Sunday.