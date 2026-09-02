Premier League clubs smash summer transfer spending record at £3.46bn

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The Premier League has smashed its summer spending record for a second successive season, with outlay by England’s top-flight clubs reaching about £3.46bn.

The spending spree continued right up to the final hours of the transfer window on Tuesday, with several more big-money deals completed before the 11pm deadline.

Manchester City capped their spending by signing Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for a reported British record-equalling £125m on Tuesday. They also signed Senegal winger Iliman Ndiaye from Everton for a reported £65m.

Last summer, the combined spending of the league’s 20 clubs breached the £3bn barrier for the first time. Five years ago, the total stood at £1.13bn.

In addition to Fernandez, three other transfers breached the £100m mark during the window.

City signed midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116m, Morgan Rogers switched from Aston Villa to Chelsea for £117m, and Liverpool agreed to pay an initial £107m to Paris Saint-Germain for France forward Bradley Barcola, with that deal likely to rise to £120m.

Tottenham Hotspur also broke their club transfer record to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United in a deal that could reach £100m.

Of the 11 most expensive signings in Premier League history, four — Fernandez, Anderson, Rogers, and Barcola — have arrived this summer.

Aston Villa also announced their 11th signing of the window with the £47m purchase of Senegal winger Ibrahim Mbaye from PSG, while Newcastle paid £51.4m to bring in forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille.

The trend for clubs to buy from English top-flight rivals continues to rise, with about 38% of deals made between Premier League clubs — up from 30% last summer.

City led the way with £458m in spending as new manager Enzo Maresca assembled his first squad, while Chelsea also spent heavily, shelling out £349m to back new boss Xabi Alonso.

Tottenham splashed out £303m as they rebuild after two successive seasons close to being relegated.

According to website Transfermarkt, the promoted trio Ipswich, Coventry City, and Hull City spent more than a combined £400m to prepare themselves for life in the top flight.

Sunderland landed highly rated Belgian winger Malick Fofana, 21, from Olympique Lyonnais in a reported £30m deal after beating Crystal Palace to his signature.

Some deals failed to go through on deadline day.

British media reported that Everton’s move for Folarin Balogun collapsed after the US striker decided against proceeding with the transfer, while Senegal midfielder Lamine Camara remained at Monaco after his reported £47.1m move to Chelsea fell through.

Reuters