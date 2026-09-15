AmaZulu set sights high by beating big PSL teams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AmaZulu defender Sandile Mthethwa says they want to continue growing and challenge Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

Story audio is generated using AI

Being able to regularly beat the so-called big three — Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs — coupled with having a few players in the Bafana Bafana set-up, tops AmaZulu’s wishlist as they continue to grow under coach Arthur Zwane.

This is according to the club’s instrumental defender Sandile Mthethwa, who also asserted that Usuthu are heading in the right direction.

“We are in a process with coach Arthur. You can see that we are just growing since he started,” Mthethwa said.

“In his first season we finished sixth and in his second season we finished fourth, so we are looking to improve this season by finishing in a better position than last season.

We know that we still have a lot to learn. There’s also a lot that’s still to be achieved at this club — Sandile Mthethwa, AmaZulu defender

“I think we are currently doing very well, but we know that we still have a lot to learn. There’s also a lot that’s still to be achieved at this club. We want our players to go to the national team. We also want to win against so-called big teams.”

Usuthu last beat Pirates in August 2013, winning via Bongani Ndulula’s solitary goal in the league at FNB Stadium.

AmaZulu’s last victory against Mamelodi Sundowns came in December 2021, beating the Tshwane heavyweights 1-0 courtesy of Augustine Mulenga’s lone goal, also ending the Brazilians’ 17-game unbeaten streak at the time under coach Benni McCarthy at Kings Park Stadium.

AmaZulu’s last victory over Chiefs was in October 2023 in the Carling Knockout round of 16 at FNB Stadium, where Taariq Fielies netted the game’s only goal.

AmaZulu’s next fixture is against Polokwane City in the league at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).