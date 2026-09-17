Al-Ahli aim to become global players — and to beat Sundowns

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Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli take on Mamelodi Sundowns in an Intercontinental Cup match in Pretoria on Saturday. Picture:

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In the past few years, Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli have gone through serious transformation in their bid to become a dominant player in global football.

They arrived in South Africa on Wednesday to take on Mamelodi Sundowns in their Intercontinental Cup clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday with a team made up of local and international stars.

Some of the international stars on their roster include Édouard Mendy, Roger Ibanez, Merih Demiral, Galeno, Francisco Trincão and Ivan Toney.

Since 2023, significant investment has gone into strengthening their football operations, from scouting and recruitment to performance, plus facilities and an academy to create sustainability.

“A lot has changed in a relatively short period, but we don’t see this as a finished project,” said acting sporting director Osama Hawsawi. “We want to build a club that can compete year after year, and that means improving what happens behind the scenes as well as what people see on the pitch.”

Hawsawi said they were building a squad for the future, pointing to the inclusions of Riyad Mahrez, who has played an important role in Al-Ahli’s recent success, and Trincão, who arrived at the club with experience of the highest level of European football.

“We want to be smarter in the market,” said Hawsawi, as he explained how they had strengthened their recruitment operation, with emphasis on data and analysis alongside traditional scouting.

“It is about understanding exactly what the team needs and identifying players who fit Al-Ahli. The aim is to build a system that consistently finds the right players.”

One area that has received particular attention is the investment in the environment around players, including facilities, physical performance, recovery, analysis and sports nutrition. It includes an individualised approach to player performance, where first-team sports nutritionist Dr Nessan Costello works with the requirements of the players according to their body composition.

“If you expect elite performances from players, you have to give them an elite environment every day. A lot of that work isn’t necessarily visible to supporters, but it can make a real difference over a season.”

Hawsawi said while they also focus on international recruitment, he believes Saudi players are the future of the club.

“The academy has always been important to Al-Ahli. An elite club shouldn’t only be judged by the players it signs but by the players it develops. We want young Saudi players to see a genuine route into the first team.”

Al-Ahli want to consistently compete for the biggest trophies available domestically and internationally — and establish themselves among the leading clubs in the region and globally, he added.

Facing Mamelodi Sundowns provides another opportunity to do that, as this match brings together two major clubs from rapidly developing football markets.

“This match gives Al-Ahli another chance to test itself against leading opposition from outside Asia. For the Saudi club, however, the longer-term project goes beyond individual matches, trophies or transfer windows.

“Recent seasons have demonstrated how quickly Al-Ahli can change. The next challenge is ensuring the structures around the team develop at the same pace.”