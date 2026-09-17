Ouaddou demands more goals from Mbuthuma and Radiopane

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Seeing strikers Yanela Mbuthuma and Boitumelo Radiopane scoring in recent games excites Orlando Pirates tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou, but he’s far from being satisfied, calling for consistency from the pair.

After a challenging start to the season, where they struggled to find the back of the net, Mbuthuma and Radiopane seem to have finally found their groove, scoring a combined five goals in Bucs’ last five outings.

“At this club, you don’t have time to sleep,” Ouaddou said. “Well done to them [Mbuthuma and Radiopane], but the season is long, so you can’t score in one or two games and then go to sleep. You have to stay awake all the time.”

Before the pair found their scoring boots, the Moroccan coach appeared to be losing patience with them, publicly demanding they step up. Ouaddou has since insisted that calling out his strikers publicly was a way to motivate them during a tough period.

Of course I always have internal conversations with them, but calling them out publicly is sometimes my way to motivate them — Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou

“Sometimes when you make this call publicly, it’s a way to touch the players,” he said. “Of course I always have internal conversations with them, but calling them out publicly is sometimes my way to motivate them.

“I said that I needed an answer from them, and both of them gave me very good answers straight away. Now the most important thing for me is consistency … you can’t be blowing hot and cold; you need consistency in every competition we are participating in.”

Ouaddou also pins his hopes on his other three marksmen in Evidence Makgopa, Sebastien Pedersen and Sifiso Luthuli.

“We still have some weapons. I’m waiting for Makgopa to come back [after a knee injury]. I’m still waiting for Pedersen [who’s been struggling with fitness] and Luthuli as well. So I really have a big hope this season with the strikers we have.”

Mbuthuma is expected to spearhead Bucs’ attack when they welcome Durban City to the Orlando Amstel Arena for a league tie tonight.

League fixtures

Tonight: Pirates vs Durban, Orlando (7.30pm).

Saturday:

Bay vs Sekhukhune, Princess Magogo Stadium (3pm);

Polokwane vs AmaZulu, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm);

Kruger vs Stellenbosch, Mbombela (8pm).

Sunday:

Arrows vs Chiefs, Mbombela (3pm);

Milford vs Durban, Sugar Ray (3pm);

Gallants vs Pirates, Royal Bafokeng (3pm);

Galaxy vs Chippa, Solomon Mahlangu (5.30pm).

Fifa Intercontinental Cup fixture

Saturday: Sundowns vs Al-Ahli (Saudi), Loftus Versfeld (3pm).

Business Day