LUKE ALFRED: Leeds can lead by the frosts of November

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Daniel Farke, Leeds United’s German manager, is an extremely difficult man to please. At the end of Monday night’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Elland Road, for example, when a mild celebration might have been in order, Farke was instead seen in earnest touchline discussion with three or four of his players. It’s clearly never the wrong time to make an important technical point.

You wouldn’t exactly call Farke a coaching Galactico, now would you. This rather mirrors his status as a once-middling player at clubs many of us have never heard of. SV Lippstadt anyone? European superclub Bonner SC? Maybe you fancy his coaching spell at Russian club Krasnodar? Or that eye-catching run as gaffer of, um, Norwich City.

All this under-the-radar stuff ― let’s be kind ― on his resumé tells me that Farke, who will turn 50 in October, has plenty left to achieve. The fuel of ambition still splashes about restlessly in the half-empty Farke tank.

Against Newcastle United, a team with pretensions of their own, Leeds were more direct, more muscular and generally sharper. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jayden Bogle and Noah Okafor prominent, the win took them to third in the English Premiership behind Arsenal and Manchester City. It’s beginning to look like the beginning of a fairytale run.

If one counts the past nine matches of the 2025/26 Premiership season, they’ve now lost only once in 13 going back to the middle of March and that was against relegation-threatened West Ham United in the last game of the season.

They’re a team on the rise. A band on the run. Maybe they can do a Leicester?

If you were to pinpoint a date, the current Leeds story starts at the end of February, when they lost 0-1 to Man City at Elland Road and shifted, mid-match, to three central defenders. They lost by the same margin to Sunderland five days later but since have only drawn or won bar the result — or lack of it — against West Ham.

The run includes victories over Manchester United (away), Brighton and Hove (home) and Nottingham Forest (away), playing the kind of pugnacious, high-octane game that’s going to make them difficult to beat.

They play Crystal Palace at home on Sunday but it isn’t until October 10 when they’re away to Arsenal that we’ll be able to see whether they can trade cannonballs with the Gunners. Diarise the date. Afterwards we will know better where they stand in relation to the best of English football.

Farke isn’t widely known, but Leeds United have their South African supporters. Some of them are youngsters, but others are getting slightly long in the tooth. They talk with fondness about David Harvey and Peter Lorimer with the ease others talk about Leeds United’s crafty Japanese midfielder, Ao Tanaka. Lorimer was said to have the most powerful shot in English football back in the 1970s, while Harvey, a goalkeeper, had a very large pair of hands.

Back then, when Leeds were coached by Don Revie and, all too briefly, Brian Clough, they had a reputation for being dirty to the point of thuggery. What added piquancy to the story was that they could also play, sashaying across the pitch like ballerinas on ice. Billy Bremner was a combustible Scot whose hair became redder the angrier he became. If Leeds of his era needed to intimidate you, they would.

Leeds in their contemporary incarnation have a bit of menace about them too. Calvert-Lewin can shape a goal, sure, but you need some – excuse the French – dog f*** on the pitch because the English Premiership isn’t exactly a Montessori nursery school.

The Sky commentators on Monday night kept on talking about how much quicker to the ball Leeds were when compared with Newcastle. They appeared to be slicker and have a greater sense of mission. This may be true, but many a club has been known to flower in September only to wither come the frosts of October. By the Arsenal game next month we will know if Leeds are proper contenders or whether they are one of those early-season heartbreakers you periodically find in the Premiership.

I think they’re the real deal.