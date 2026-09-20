Al-Ahli’s Mendy labels Sundowns a strong team in Africa

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Nuno Santos of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal during the Fifa African Asian Pacific Cup 2026 football match against Al-Ahli FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on September 19. Picture:

Al-Ahli Saudi captain Édouard Mendy has praised Mamelodi Sundowns, describing them as a tough opponent after their 2-1 defeat against the African Champions in the Fifa Intercontinental Cup at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

The win saw Sundowns clinch the African-Asian-Pacific Cup final after a brace from Nuno Santos.

Mendy, 34, who recently called time on his international career with Senegal, was impressed with how Sundowns performed, dominating the match.

“I have nothing to say except that they are a good opponent and it’s a final. It was 50-50. We had the better of chances, but we didn’t score, and at the end, when you play this kind of a team, when they have the opportunity, they do it,” Mendy said.

“Strong opponent like we expected; we were not surprised by the level, but I think we faced a strong team. Even though we played a strong team, we produced very good football.

“We had the best situation, especially in the first half, but unfortunately, we didn’t score, and at this level, when it is a final, it is about the details, and the details didn’t go on our side.”

Mendy said Sundowns’ experience in such high-profile matches was the difference and feels like they made it more difficult for themselves by failing to convert the chances they had.

“They are used to playing these kinds of matches at a very high level for us as well, but today it went on their side, and it is what it is, and we are very sorry for our fans,” he said.

“I think we produced enough to win the match, but it didn’t go our way like I said.

“We are very frustrated and very disappointed, but this is football; we need to work and move forward with our next goals.”