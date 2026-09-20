Pirates beat Gallants to close gap with log leaders Sundowns

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Msindisi Kunene of Marumo Gallants challenges Nkosikhona Ndaba of Orlando Pirates during their match at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on 20 September 2026. Picture:

Orlando Pirates’ impressive run in the Premier Soccer League continued on Sunday with a comfortable 2-0 win over Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

The win cut the gap between them and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to one point with a game in hand. Sundowns have 20 points after eight matches to Bucs’ 19 after seven.

The Buccaneers delivered another solid performance and have conceded just once this season — against AmaZulu in their 1-1 draw last month.

This was Gallants’ fifth league defeat, with two draws. Goals by Kabelo Kgositsile and Nkosinathi Sibisi on either side of halftime gave the Buccaneers their fifth consecutive win.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made just one change after the win over Durban City on Thursday, bringing in Simphiwe Selepe ahead of Mthetheli Mthiyane, who was dropped to the bench.

Gallants came in with a new coach, Ronnie Kanalelo, who replaced Phuti Mohafe, but it was to no avail.

Pirates made a lively start, with Tshepang Moremi proving a difficult customer. But they had to wait until the half-hour mark to take the lead when Kgositsile made a run in behind and volleyed the ball into the near corner of the net.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa should have levelled immediately as Mxolisi Kunene burst through on goal down the middle after the visitors conceded possession and went one-on-one with Sipho Chaine, but Kunene went wide.

Gallants came back strongly in the second half but could not break Pirates’ defence, which remained solid and made it difficult for them to create clear-cut chances.

The Buccaneers continued to dominate in the second half and showed energy despite playing on Tuesday against Durban City.

Pirates doubled their lead 15 minutes from time with a corner from Sibisi to close the gap to one point between them and Sundowns.

Gallants remain bottom of the table with only two points from seven matches.