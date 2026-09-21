Mosimane completes Bafana technical team with goalkeeper coach

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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane was happy with the spirit of the players who arrived for his first camp since returning as coach on Monday and pleased to announce that his technical team had been completed with the appointment of a quality goalkeeper coach.

Mosimane begins his second stint in charge of the national team, replacing Hugo Broos, with Bafana’s two opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifiers against Guinea at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm) and Eritrea at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on September 30.

Mosimane said Marcus Mashilo, who worked with him as an assistant goalkeeper coach to Wendell Robinson at Mamelodi Sundowns in the late 2010s and has filled the No 1 role at Lamontville Golden Arrows, might not be the biggest name in his profession but has a solid track record.

Mosimane is known for assembling some of the country’s most qualified brainboxes to provide expert backroom research, conditioning and coaching, and Mashilo, cut from the same cloth, will also assist new Bafana analyst Musi Matlaba.

The coach began his job back with the national team in earnest at the University of Johannesburg’s sports fields in Brixton on Monday.

Pitso Mosimane on Olwethu Makhanya as Bafana prepares for Afcon qualifier against Guinea.



WATCH press conference➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/43WISafy6V pic.twitter.com/G4bnJOUKDk — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 21, 2026

The squad assembled in Johannesburg on Sunday, and Mosimane had all his local-based and some foreign-based players at training on Monday, with the rest of the international brigade expected to arrive by Wednesday.

Former Botswana head coach Morena Ramoreboli is Mosimane’s assistant, while his long-time travelling boffins Matlaba and Kabelo Rangoaga (conditioning coach) had also already been appointed to the coach’s Bafana staff.

Mosimane sounded pleased with the quality of the Mashilo goalkeeper coach appointment.

“The technical team is complete now. We’ve got Marcus Mashilo to help us as goalkeeper coach,” he said.

Luther Singh and Cassius Mailula address members of the media during Bafana Bafana’s MD-5 press conference ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. 🇿🇦⚽️🔥#ForTheBettor #10BetBafana pic.twitter.com/Gth52rZ3Et — SoccerBeat (@SoccerBeatZA) September 21, 2026

“Marcus has experience; he worked with me at Sundowns. Marcus worked with coach Manqoba [Mngqithi] and coach Rulani [Mokwena] at Sundowns.

“He was assistant to Wendell [at Sundowns] and learned during the time of Manqoba [as Brazilians head coach]. Marcus doesn’t have a big, big name, but he has been around.”

Mashilo replaces former Manning Rangers and Orlando Pirates keeper Grant Johnson, who worked as goalkeeper coach for Broos, including at this year’s 2026 Fifa World Cup in North America.

It sends a feeling to me that the boys want to start properly from the World Cup, nobody feels he’s entitled to be there because they played at the World Cup. — Pitso Mosimane

Mosimane was pleased his local and foreign contingent seem scheduled to all arrive on time.

“We have all the local-based players in camp. Everybody reported yesterday, no issues.

“I feel good because I see the boys have respect for the emblem and for the flag. It’s always good when you come on day one at the office and the boys are there and all on time.

“It sends a feeling to me that the boys want to start properly from the World Cup; nobody feels he’s entitled to be there because they played at the World Cup.”

Mosimane said forward Luther Singh, making a return to the national squad after a five-year absence after hitting form at AEL Limassol in Cyprus, and right-back Samukele Kabini of Molde FK in Norway, had arrived among the foreign-based contingent.