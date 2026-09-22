Prodigal son Luther Singh never lost hope he would return to Bafana

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Luther Singh (left) with Cassius Mailula during a Bafana Bafana press conference at UJ Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea.

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Luther Singh last played for Bafana Bafana five years ago, but he says he never lost hope that he’d return to the national side one day.

The 29-year-old forward, who has been in great form for his Cypriot side, AEL Limassol, recently, is part of the Bafana squad that will kick off a new era under returning coach Pitso Mosimane by facing Guinea and Eritrea in two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The squad also have a friendly with Egypt in Cairo lined up for October 4.

Bafana host Guinea at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday, before taking on Eritrea in Cairo on Wednesday next week.

Singh last featured for Bafana in the World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe in Harare in September 2021, playing 74 minutes in that goalless draw.

Luther Singh is grateful for another opportunity to be with Bafana Bafana.



WATCH press conference➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/ImcTDdbi1X pic.twitter.com/2rWav3whk9 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 22, 2026

“It’s been a long time since I was last part of the national team, but the dream was always the same … to work even harder, to change many things for me to be able to come and represent my country again,” Singh told a press conference in Auckland Park yesterday.

“For sure I will grab the opportunity with both hands because the opportunity came again. On my side, it [Bafana snubs] just motivated me to keep going, keep believing, and I had hope and belief that one day I was going to get the chance again, and thank God it happened.

“I am just looking forward to getting going with the coach, and I know that great things will come.”

Singh was capped 13 times by Bafana and scored three goals. The former South African youth international has scored one goal and racked up an assist in four league games for his side this season, having netted an impressive nine goals and provided six assists in as many league games last term.

Business Day