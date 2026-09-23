Cool Mosimane eyes Makhanya promotion as he takes on-fire foreign brigade into Bafana return

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Pitso Mosimane takes charge of his first training session back as Bafana Bafana coach at UJ Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday, ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea. Picture:

Cool, calm and collected as he faced the media ahead of his second stint as Bafana Bafana coach with a first training session at UJ Stadium on Monday, Pitso Mosimane hinted at his enthusiasm for a rising generation of new stars.

The 62-year-old was never going to come out guns blazing in his opening press conferences back with the national team.

Mosimane starts with two 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers — on Saturday against Guinea at Orlando Stadium (3pm) and on September 30 in a tricky away clash against Eritrea in neutral Cairo.

The coach spoke with characteristic candour in a University of Johannesburg sports room on Monday.

He did allow some enthusiasm to show through when asked about some of the emerging talent in his squad, some of whom have been making waves in Europe after catching the eye at the Fifa World Cup.

Pitso Mosimane on Olwethu Makhanya as Bafana prepares for Afcon qualifier against Guinea.



WATCH press conference➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/43WISafy6V pic.twitter.com/G4bnJOUKDk — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 21, 2026

He believes he has begun bolstering the depth in the team, recalling one-time youth prodigy Luther Singh after a five-year hiatus.

But it is the form of five of the overseas brigade in particular that buoys the coach’s depth and confidence.

Mosimane is tasked with hitting the ground running in the start to Bafana’s Afcon qualifying campaign without the luxury of warm-up matches.

It is essential in South Africa’s continued emergence from years in the doldrums that Bafana build on their better competitiveness in the Afcon, where Broos took them to a best finish of third in 2024.

To that end, Kaizer Chiefs youth product Puso Dithejane’s scoring form at Chicago Fire alongside South African generational talent club teammate Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s continued growth, which included his stellar World Cup, are hugely encouraging to Mosimane.

Three other shining lights whose exploits at new clubs in Europe in recent weeks have lit up social media bring optimism.

Relebohile Mofokeng has scored four goals in nine starts at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. The 2024-25 Belgian Jupiler Pro League champions top the table as any thoughts another generational talent might take time to find his feet in Europe have proved unfounded.

Thapelo Maseko had some reported struggles getting Mamelodi Sundowns to sell him after spending last season on loan and in form at Limassol, playing alongside Singh.

He landed at FC Copenhagen and his first few weeks, including the first brace by a South African in Denmark’s Superliga since club legend Sibusiso Zuma 23 years ago, have resulted in early comparisons with the player who earned the nickname “Zuma the Puma” in that country.

Then there is Olwethu Makhanya. Glasgow’s “Old Firm derby” is renowned as one of the toughest derbies in football. The former South Africa U20 and U23 centreback was already earning rave reviews since his £3m move from Philadelphia Union to Rangers after the World Cup.

He just added to that, putting Celtic in his pocket in successive Old Firm derbies — a 3-0 League Cup quarterfinal win and 1-0 Premiership victory — to set social media alight and have pundits in Scotland calling the Durban-born former Stellenbosch FC defender Rangers’ best signing of 2026-27.

Makhanya, Dithejane and Maseko are 22. Mbokazi and Mofokeng, like Campbell, are 21. Mosimane has youthful talent emerging that would have made the coach salivate in his first stint in 2010-12.

Mosimane was asked about his trio of players hitting the ground running at new European clubs this season and specifically whether Makhanya’s form would make it hard to leave the Rangers centreback out in the coming two games. He strongly hinted it would be.

“If you understand and follow football properly, you don’t play the Glasgow derby if you don’t have the mental capacity before you even talk about the talent,” the coach said.

“It’s a big stage. He played it away, and last week he was at home. I thought the goal he scored — a cracker — would be allowed, but unfortunately the ball hit the hand before.

The minute you don’t have a Luther Singh behind [in the pecking order] an [Oswin] Appollis, you don’t have a Cassius behind a ‘Rele’, a Puso behind Maseko, is when players start to be relaxed. — Pitso Mosimane

“So yes, he’s raising his hand to say ‘I want to play too’. Mbokazi has been great; he’s done exceptionally well. [Makhanya is saying], ‘I’m playing in Europe; I’m playing for a big team, so I also deserve an opportunity.’”