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Pitso Mosimane takes charge of his first training session back as Bafana Bafana coach at UJ Stadium in Johannesburg on September 21 2027, ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea.

As Bafana Bafana start a new era under Pitso Mosimane with an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday (3pm), the coach is well aware of the threat posed by Serhou Guirassy, one of the world’s outstanding forwards.

Mosimane conceded he and his team had spent sleepless nights devising a strategy to stop Guirassy, who plays for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and was joint top scorer in the Uefa Champions League two seasons ago with 13 goals, alongside Barcelona’s Raphinha.

It may be early in the season, but the bulky striker has found form, with four goals and two assists in just six matches in the German league.

“They have a top striker, playing in Dortmund and scoring. We have to make sure we deal with his aerial strength,” Mosimane said.

“They have players in Saudi Arabia [defender Mory Konate and midfielders Seydouba Cisse and Morlaye Sylla], another one is in Poland [striker Lamine Diaby Fadiga], another at Girona [midfielder Lass Kourouma].

“You know the West African team sheets. But the Cup of Nations has told you that it is not about where you play, it is about what happens on the pitch.”

With South Africa’s best defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi unavailable due to injury, Mosimane should deploy either Ime Okon or Olwethu Makhanya to deal with the dangerous Guirassy.

Mosimane, 62, returns to Bafana duty with a lot to prove, given that his first spell in charge, between 2010 and 2012, did not yield qualification for Afcon and ended with dismissal.

He returns with more experience, now holding several club records that include multiple CAF Champions League triumphs, hoping another bite at the Bafana job provides much-needed redemption.

Guinea, meanwhile, head into the match out of form. The Syli National have not won any of their last four matches, drawing two and suffering two defeats in their previous matches.

Mosimane will also be relying on the experience of Mamelodi Sundowns players Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams, Themba Zwane, Aubrey Modiba and Thapelo Morena, among others. Sundowns won the CAF Champions League this year and recently beat Asian champions Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia 2-1 in the Fifa Intercontinental Cup.

“Sundowns are champions of Africa, and they beat the champions of Asia. But African teams have always beaten Asian teams. I knew Sundowns would have the edge.”

After the match against Guinea, Bafana face Eritrea at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on Wednesday before wrapping up the international window with a friendly against Egypt at Cairo International Stadium on October 4.