FREE TO READ | Credit Management

Credit Management (123Rf - may1985)

Business sentiment in South Africa is showing cautious optimism for 2026, driven by anticipated economic reforms, infrastructure investment, buoyant equity markets, a strong rand and lower interest rates.

The improved market conditions are reinforced by global trends. International interest rates have softened, funding pressures have eased and trade credit insurance — often a bellwether for systemic stress — is at its cheapest in more than a decade as claims ratios remain low and insurers compete for business.

