FREE | Read the April 2026 edition of Business Law & Tax Review

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Judge Taswell Papier: a life devoted to justice — A ‘kind and generous’ man, Tas championed the Cape communities often overlooked by the formal legal system; Lessons from court: a practical guide for private bodies responding to Paia requests — working checklist aims to equip those on the receiving end to understand the act’s obligations but also its protections; Enforcement overreach: what the recent Fica judgment means for sanctions — judgment is not a retreat from compliance. It’s a reminder that action must remain legally grounded; From Speculoos to Biscoff: a re-branding masterclass — compelling example of how trademark strategy can transform a brand’s legal position; Key business implications of King V and what to do next — there’s an increased focus on tangible governance outcomes.

More on these stories and others, available in this month’s Business Law & Tax Review.