FREE | Read the May 2026 edition of Business Law & Tax Review

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Prediction markets test crypto rulebook — there is still uncertainty where a crypto-linked product starts functioning less like a token and more like a contract on an event; African competition authorities and the regulation of digital markets — there appear to be a number of paths open to African regulators, but more decisive action will likely be required; Beyond the headline: Absa GAAR judgment explained — significant implications for the application of SA’s General Anti-Avoidance Rules; Why advisory is the fastest-growing business imperative — firms cannot wait for certainty before making decisions. They must develop the capacity to operate amid uncertainty; Need for transparency in class action funding in SA — do victims actually receive justice even when their claim is successful?

More on these stories and others, available in this month’s Business Law & Tax Review.