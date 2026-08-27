FREE | Read the July 2026 edition of Business Law & Tax Review

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Sexual harassment law protects men too — court makes it clear that male employees are equally entitled to the protection of their dignity in the workplace; Structured self-insurance: a win for Sars, but questions remain — Meiring Citrus judgment leaves several questions open, particularly on prescription and causation; King V is not the challenge —

board courage to implement it is — it’s an opportunity for organisations to assess whether their governance structures support better decision-making; ConCourt rules on Copyright Amendment Bill — judgment a decisive step, though skirmishing over terms of implementation remains; Franchise sector under competition scrutiny — franchisors brace for commission’s wide-ranging market inquiry.

More on these stories and others, available in this month’s Business Law & Tax Review.