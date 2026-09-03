FREE | Read the August 2026 edition of Business Law & Tax Review

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Mapping the next phase of crypto regulation — draft manual and new rules put cross-border crypto transfers under the microscope; Phantom authorities: AI hallucinations in the courtroom — judgment is latest in growing line of authority addressing submission of AI-generated, fictitious case citations to courts; Stand out from the crowd: distinctiveness in South African trademark law — distinctiveness is a cornerstone of trademark protection in South Africa. A mark must be capable of distinguishing one trader’s goods or services from those of another; Cool Joy! gets the cold shoulder: ARB upholds imitation complaint against Epic Foods — ice cream packaging comes under scrutiny as advertising board takes dim view of Epic Foods’ brand imitation.

More on these stories and others, available in this month’s Business Law & Tax Review.