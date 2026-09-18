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FREE TO READ | National Clean-Up & Recycle SA Week 2026

Plastic recycling economy gains ground

plastic Bottle garbage on the beach. Ecology, Environmental, pollution and Ecological problem concept ( jopanuwatd )

While South Africa’s manufacturing sector continues to feel the strain of a difficult economy, plastic recycling has been growing for the past decade.

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