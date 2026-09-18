FREE TO READ | National Clean-Up & Recycle SA Week 2026

While South Africa’s manufacturing sector continues to feel the strain of a difficult economy, plastic recycling has been growing for the past decade.
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While South Africa’s manufacturing sector continues to feel the strain of a difficult economy, plastic recycling has been growing for the past decade.
Browse the page below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
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