World

AfricaAmericasAsiaEuropeMiddle EastInternational Companies

Albanese, Trump praise bystander Ahmed al Ahmed who disarmed Sydney shooter

Bill Ackman among contributors as fund for Al Ahmed surpasses A$1.1m in first day

Doctors in England vote to strike after rejecting government offer

Health minister criticises ‘irresponsible and dangerous’ walkout amid flu outbreak

AfDB seeks donor backing to plug funding gap as US support falters

African Development Bank's donor-pledging conference targets $25bn as US retreats

By Duncan Miriri and Reuters

Russia seeks $230bn in damages from Euroclear over seized assets

Kremlin threatens EU with ‘legal nightmare’ over frozen assets

By Reuters

Australia re-examines gun laws after deadly Sydney waterfront shooting

Cabinet to review gun licence limits as leaders weigh changes after Sydney attack

By Reuters

Hong Kong court convicts Jimmy Lai under national security law

Pro-democracy media tycoon found guilty in Hong Kong security law case

By Reuters

Chile elects José Kast as president in sharp rightward shift

Rightwing candidate secures a commanding 58% of the vote

By Reuters

Australia signals tougher gun laws after Bondi Beach mass shooting

Shootings the most serious in a string of antisemitic attacks in Australia since the beginning of Israel’s war in Gaza

By Reuters

Zelensky offers to drop Nato bid ahead of peace talks

Ukraine relinquishes ambition of joining military alliance in exchange for security guarantees against future Russian attacks

Hamas calls on Trump to intervene after Israel kills another commander

Israel says Saed was one of the key architects of the October 7 attack that triggered the war.

By Reuters

Bangladeshi peacekeepers killed in drone attack on UN base in Sudan

Bangladesh’s armed forces says at least six peacekeepers were killed and eight wounded in the drone attack;

By Reuters

Netanyahu accuses Australian leader of fuelling anti-Semitism after Bondi Beach attack

At least 12 killed and 29 wounded in shooting during Jewish holiday event on Australia’s Bondi Beach

By Reuters

Bulgarian PM quits as protests intensify weeks before country enters eurozone

PM resigns after mass protests over corruption and policy ahead of eurozone entry

Russia demands UK explain soldier’s role in Ukraine

Kremlin accuses British forces of helping Kyiv ‘carry out terrorist attacks’

By Reuters

US forces seize sanctioned oil tanker off coast of Venezuela

The move, which sent oil prices lower, is first known tanker seizure since US build-up began

Editor’s Choice

1

DA takes Lady R investigation challenge to SCA

2

Ramaphosa to release final Madlanga report, withholds interim findings

3

KZN premier Ntuli survives no-confidence vote as legislature descends into chaos

4

Agoa uncertainty adds fresh strain to South Africa’s poultry industry

5

Renewable energy industry urges overhaul of Sars staged-consignments policy

Top Stories