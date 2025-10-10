Albanese, Trump praise bystander Ahmed al Ahmed who disarmed Sydney shooter
Bill Ackman among contributors as fund for Al Ahmed surpasses A$1.1m in first day
Doctors in England vote to strike after rejecting government offer
Health minister criticises ‘irresponsible and dangerous’ walkout amid flu outbreak
AfDB seeks donor backing to plug funding gap as US support falters
African Development Bank's donor-pledging conference targets $25bn as US retreats
Russia seeks $230bn in damages from Euroclear over seized assets
Kremlin threatens EU with ‘legal nightmare’ over frozen assets
Australia re-examines gun laws after deadly Sydney waterfront shooting
Cabinet to review gun licence limits as leaders weigh changes after Sydney attack
Hong Kong court convicts Jimmy Lai under national security law
Pro-democracy media tycoon found guilty in Hong Kong security law case
Chile elects José Kast as president in sharp rightward shift
Rightwing candidate secures a commanding 58% of the vote
Australia signals tougher gun laws after Bondi Beach mass shooting
Shootings the most serious in a string of antisemitic attacks in Australia since the beginning of Israel’s war in Gaza
Zelensky offers to drop Nato bid ahead of peace talks
Ukraine relinquishes ambition of joining military alliance in exchange for security guarantees against future Russian attacks
Hamas calls on Trump to intervene after Israel kills another commander
Israel says Saed was one of the key architects of the October 7 attack that triggered the war.
Bangladeshi peacekeepers killed in drone attack on UN base in Sudan
Bangladesh’s armed forces says at least six peacekeepers were killed and eight wounded in the drone attack;
Netanyahu accuses Australian leader of fuelling anti-Semitism after Bondi Beach attack
At least 12 killed and 29 wounded in shooting during Jewish holiday event on Australia’s Bondi Beach
Bulgarian PM quits as protests intensify weeks before country enters eurozone
PM resigns after mass protests over corruption and policy ahead of eurozone entry
Russia demands UK explain soldier’s role in Ukraine
Kremlin accuses British forces of helping Kyiv ‘carry out terrorist attacks’
US forces seize sanctioned oil tanker off coast of Venezuela
The move, which sent oil prices lower, is first known tanker seizure since US build-up began