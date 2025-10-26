Namibian president adds ministry of industry, mines & energy to her duties

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Windhoek — Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has removed Natangwe Ithete from his posts as deputy prime minister and minister of industry, mines & energy, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

“In the interest of ensuring continuity and effective co-ordination within this key sector, President Nandi-Ndaitwah will assume responsibility for the ministry of industry, mines and energy, effective immediately,” the statement said.

It did not give a reason.

Ithete was appointed to the posts in March as part of Nandi-Ndaitwah’s new administration. He remains an MP, the statement said.

Resource-rich Namibia is aiming for its first crude oil production by 2030 after several major discoveries in recent years. It mines commodities like uranium and diamonds.

Reuters