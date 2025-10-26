Namibian president adds ministry of industry, mines & energy to her duties

Windhoek — Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has removed Natangwe Ithete from his posts as deputy prime minister and minister of industry, mines & energy, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.
“In the interest of ensuring continuity and effective co-ordination within this key sector, President Nandi-Ndaitwah will assume responsibility for the ministry of industry, mines and energy, effective immediately,” the statement said.
It did not give a reason.
Ithete was appointed to the posts in March as part of Nandi-Ndaitwah’s new administration. He remains an MP, the statement said.
Resource-rich Namibia is aiming for its first crude oil production by 2030 after several major discoveries in recent years. It mines commodities like uranium and diamonds.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.