World briefs: Russia tests nuclear cruise missile

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Putin praises progress on new nuclear-capable missile

Moscow — Russia has tested a new nuclear-capable, nuclear-powered cruise missile named the Burevestnik, Russia’s top general told President Vladimir Putin in remarks released on Sunday.

The missile travelled 14,000km and was in the air for about 15 hours, General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia’s armed forces, told Putin.

Putin has said the 9M730 Burevestnik (Storm Petrel) — dubbed the SSC-X-9 Skyfall by Nato — is “invincible” to current and future missile defences, with an almost unlimited range and unpredictable flight path.

In his remarks on Sunday, Putin, dressed in camouflage fatigues, told Gerasimov that the crucial Burevestnik tests have now been completed and that work should start on the final stage before deploying the missiles. Reuters

Ex-Madagascan aide detained for money laundering

Former Madagascan president Andry Rajoelina (REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko)





Port Louis — Mauritius has detained Maminiaina Ravatomanga, aide to ex-Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina, for alleged money laundering, according to a Financial Crimes Commission official. Ravatomanga, who fled to Mauritius amid Madagascar’s political unrest, was apprehended at a Port Louis clinic. He faces accusations of laundering 7.3-billion Mauritian rupees ($163m) through local assets.

Meanwhile, Madagascar’s new regime has revoked the citizenship of former President Andry Rajoelina, ousted in last week’s coup. Prime Minister Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo cited laws mandating the loss of Malagasy nationality for those who obtain foreign citizenship. Reuters

Sudan’s RSF claims army HQ in Darfur stronghold

A member of the Sudanese Armed Forces walks between damaged buildings in Omdurman, Sudan, in this file photo. (REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig)

Cairo — Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said on Sunday they had captured the army headquarters in the city of al-Fashir, the Sudanese army’s last stronghold in the Darfur region in the west of the country.

The army did not immediately give a statement on its current position.

The RSF has besieged the city, the capital of North Darfur state, for the past 18 months as it fights the army and allied former rebels and local fighters. It has targeted civilians in frequent drone and artillery strikes, while the siege has spread starvation among the city where 250,000 people remain.

Al-Fashir would be a significant political victory for the RSF and could hasten a physical split of the country by enabling the paramilitary group to consolidate its control over the vast Darfur region, which it has identified as the base for a parallel government established this summer. Reuters

Zelensky urges sanctions after Russian drone kills three

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (REUTERS)

Melbourne — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called for strong new sanctions against Russia and its allies after Russian drones killed three and injured 31, including six children, in an overnight air attack on Kyiv.

The attack destroyed two high-rise apartment buildings, and Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on the Telegram messaging app that seven of the injured, including two children, were taken to city hospitals.

Debris from destroyed Russian air weapons fell onto a nine-storey apartment building in Kyiv’s leafy Desnianskyi district, sparking a fire that engulfed several storeys, the mayor said. Reuters

Israel targets Gaza militant amid ceasefire tensions

A drone view shows the destruction in a residential neighbourhood after the withdrawal of the Israeli forces amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza on October 21 2025. (Dawoud Abu Alkas)

Jerusalem — Israeli forces carried out a “targeted strike” on an individual in central Gaza who was planning to attack Israeli troops, Israel’s military said on Saturday. A US-backed ceasefire is in force between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas more than two years after the war in the Gaza Strip began, but each side has accused the other of violations.

Israel said it had targeted a member of Islamic Jihad. The Palestinian militant group did not immediately comment on the assertion.

Witnesses told Reuters they had seen a drone strike a car and set it ablaze. Local medics said four people had been wounded, but there were no immediate reports of deaths.

Witnesses said separately that Israeli tanks had shelled eastern areas of Gaza City, the Gaza Strip’s biggest urban area. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters

Trade talks set stage for Trump-Xi Jinping meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

Kuala Lumpur — US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said trade talks held with China in Malaysia over the weekend have set the stage for a meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping later this week.

“I think we have a very successful framework for the leaders to discuss on Thursday,” Bessent told reporters on Sunday. Reuters