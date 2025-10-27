World

US vice-president Vance may visit Kenya after G20 handover in SA

Author Image

Ammu Kannampilly

US vice-president JD Vance. Picture: Kin Cheung/Reuters (Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS)

NAIROBI - US vice-president JD Vance plans to visit Kenya next month after going to a summit in SA, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

There were no immediate details on what JD Vance might discuss in the East African country, which is one of Washington’s closest allies on the continent and has said it wants to reach a trade deal with the US by the end of this year.

The US designated Kenya a major non-Nato ally in 2024, but Nairobi has also had to fend off criticism from US officials over its forging of deeper ties with China.

“The visit to Kenya will run from November 24-27,” the source said, without giving further details.

Vance’s office and Kenya’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

US President Donald Trump is sending Vance in his place to attend the summit of the Group of 20 world leaders in Johannesburg from November 22-23.

SA, which holds the rotating G20 presidency, will hand over the presidency to the US after the meeting.

Reuters

