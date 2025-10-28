World briefs: Delhi uses cloud seeding to fight air pollution

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A man tills a field in the afternoon smog on the bank of the Yamuna river in New Delhi, India. Picture: Reuters/Adnan Abidi

New Delhi — Authorities in the Indian capital territory of Delhi began seeding clouds on Tuesday to induce artificial rain and bring down pollution levels in the city that has been battling poor air for days, environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

The method seeks to increase precipitation by adding small chemical particles to clouds around which water droplets form, eventually developing into raindrops.

Although several countries have previously used cloud seeding to produce rain to improve air quality or water crops during drought, this is the first time it is being tried in the Indian capital. The effectiveness of cloud seeding is a subject of scientific debate, with studies showing mixed results. Reuters

Norwegians win climate lawsuit over Arctic oil

(Bloomberg)

Oslo — The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled in favour of Norway’s government in a climate lawsuit brought by young activists who claimed the country’s policy of Arctic oil exploration had put their future at risk.

Norway is Western Europe’s largest oil and gas producer, with a daily output of 4-million barrels of oil equivalent, and says it plans to pump hydrocarbons for decades to come while also supporting global efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The lawsuit launched in 2022 by six individuals in their twenties, along with Greenpeace and Young Friends of the Earth, was part of a growing branch of law where plaintiffs go to court to make the case for curbing emissions that cause climate change. Reuters

Trump seeks meeting with North Korea’s Kim

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS)

Tokyo — US President Donald Trump made repeated invitations to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he prepared to visit South Korea this week, with officials in Seoul serving as his cheerleaders.

Publicly, there has been radio silence from the North so far and American and South Korean officials have said there are no concrete preparations under way. Ahead of Trump’s departure from the US, North Korea test fired what it said was a new hypersonic ballistic missile.

But Trump has used his swing through Asia to underscore his willingness to meet North Korea’s dictator, hoping to revive the string of summits that the pair held during the president’s first term. Reuters

Military-led government names new civilian cabinet

Soldiers are shown at Malagasy military base in Antananarivo, Madagascar. Picture: Reuters/Zo Andrianjafy

Antananarivo — Madagascar’s military-led government, which seized power this month, appointed a cabinet on Tuesday of mostly civilian ministers, including some prominent critics of ousted president Andry Rajoelina.

The appointments mark a key moment in Madagascar’s political turmoil as the military consolidates power while it tries to address economic hardship and political divisions.

The military staged a coup earlier this month after Rajoelina fled the Indian Ocean island nation following weeks of youth-led protests. Colonel Michael Randrianirina was sworn in as interim president days later.

Randrianirina has said that a committee led by the military will rule for up to two years alongside a transitional government until new elections can be organised. Reuters

Georgian Dream party moves to ban opposition parties

Founder of the Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili. (REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze)

Tbilisi — The speaker of Georgia’s parliament said on Tuesday that the ruling Georgian Dream party is filing a lawsuit with the constitutional court to declare the three largest opposition parties illegal.

Speaking at a briefing, Shalva Papuashvili said that the suit requests that the court ban the Coalition for Change, former President Mikheil Saakashvili’s United National Movement, and the Strong Georgia bloc, all of which hold strongly pro-Western views.

Georgia’s Interpress news agency quoted him as saying all three parties pose “a real threat to the constitutional order”.

Once among the most democratic and pro-Western of the successor states to rise from the Soviet Union’s ashes, Georgia has become rapidly more authoritarian since the outbreak of war in Ukraine. Reuters