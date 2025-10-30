Trump sets record-low refugee cap at 7,500, with focus on white Afrikaners

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa watches US President Donald Trump display articles he claims report violence against white South Africans at the White House on May 21 2025. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Washington — US President Donald Trump set the refugee admissions ceiling at 7,500 for fiscal year 2026, the lowest cap on record, a White House document published on Thursday said, part of a broader effort to reshape refugee policies in the US and worldwide.

Trump said in an annual refugee determination dated September 30 that admissions would be focused largely on white South Africans from the Afrikaner minority.

Trump has claimed Afrikaners face persecution based on their race in the black-majority country, allegations the government has denied.

Trump paused all US refugee admissions when he took office in January, saying they could only be restarted if they were established to be in the best interest of the US.

Weeks later, he launched an effort to bring in Afrikaners, sparking criticism from refugee supporters. Only 138 South Africans had entered the US by early September, Reuters reported at the time.

In the determination published on Thursday, Trump said his administration would consider bringing in “other victims of illegal or unjust discrimination in their respective homelands”.

An internal document drafted by US government officials in April suggested the administration could also prioritise bringing in Europeans as refugees if they were targeted for expressing certain views, such as opposition to mass migration or support for populist political parties. Europeans and other groups were not named in Trump’s public refugee plan.

During the UN General Assembly in September, top Trump administration officials urged other nations to join a global campaign to roll back asylum protections, a major shift that would seek to reshape the post-World War 2 migration framework.

Reuters and other outlets earlier this month reported Trump’s plans for the 7,500-person refugee ceiling, which contrasts sharply with the 125,000 refugees who entered under former president Joe Biden.

Gideon Maltz, CEO of Tent Partnership for Refugees, said in a statement that refugees help address labour shortages and that the programme “has been extraordinarily good for America”.

“Dismantling it today is not putting America first,” he said in a statement.

In a related move, the White House said it would move oversight of the refugee support programmes from the state department to the department of health and human services.

Reuters