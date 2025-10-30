UN to vote on Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

New York — The UN Security Council is due to vote on Friday on a resolution stating that genuine autonomy for Western Sahara under Moroccan sovereignty “could constitute a most feasible solution” to the 50-year conflict.

Morocco considers the territory as its own and is pitted against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks an independent state.

The autonomy plan — first presented by Morocco to the UN in 2007 — would establish a local legislative, executive, and judicial authority for Western Sahara elected by its residents, while Rabat would control defence, foreign affairs and religion. Instead, Polisario wants to hold a referendum with independence as an option.

It was not immediately clear whether the US-drafted resolution — seen by Reuters — had won the support of veto powers Russia and China. To be adopted, a resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, the US, Britain or France.

Autonomy as the basis for talks

The draft text supports Morocco’s autonomy proposal as a basis for negotiations between the parties. Algeria is serving a two-year term on the UN Security Council and has pushed for the removal of that language, diplomats said.

Polisario said it would not engage in negotiations on the basis of a resolution that backs the autonomy plan, while Algeria has said it would not vote for the resolution if it supports the autonomy plan.

The draft resolution would also renew for one year the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in Western Sahara, known as Minurso. An earlier text seen by Reuters would have extended the mission only for six months.

However, the draft due to be voted on by the council would also ask UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to “provide a strategic review regarding Minurso’s future mandate, taking into account the outcome of the negotiations” within six months.

The current mandate for the long-running peacekeeping operation expires on Friday.

Growing support for autonomy

US President Donald Trump reaffirmed support for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara in July, saying a Moroccan autonomy plan for the territory was the sole solution. Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff had said the US is working on a peace deal between Algeria and Morocco.

France took a similar move, recognising Rabat’s sovereignty over the territory and approving investment there. In June, the UK became the third Security Council member to back autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty.

Spain, the former colonial power in Western Sahara, has also backed Rabat’s position, along with an increasing number of European states, signalling a shift in EU member states’ foreign policy on the issue.

Reuters