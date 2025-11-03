World briefs: Red Cross warns of rising conflict in Darfur

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Riyadh ― The head of the Red Cross says history is repeating itself in Sudan’s Darfur region after reports of mass killings during the fall of the city of al-Fashir to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary last week.

The RSF’s capture of al-Fashir – the Sudanese army’s last holdout in Darfur – marked a milestone in Sudan’s civil war, giving the paramilitary force de facto control of more than a quarter of the country’s territory.

Hundreds of civilians and unarmed fighters may have been killed during the city’s fall, the UN human rights office said on Friday. Witnesses have described RSF fighters separating men from women and children, with gunshots ringing out afterwards. The RSF denies harming civilians. Reuters

China extends visa-free policy until next December

Chaoyang Park Plaza is seen against the city skyline in Beijing, China. (Hufton+Crow)

Beijing ― China will extend its visa-free entry policy for countries including France to December 31 2026 and expand the scheme to cover Sweden, effective November 10, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning did not specify which other countries besides France would be covered by the extension. The policy was scheduled to expire at the end of this year for more than 30 nations such as Spain and Germany.

Under the scheme, visitors from eligible countries can enter China for business, tourism, family visits, or transit for up to 30 days without a visa. Reuters

Nigeria welcomes US help in fighting insurgents

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu. (Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS)

Abuja ― Nigeria said on Sunday it would welcome US help in fighting Islamist insurgents as long as its territorial integrity is respected, responding to threats of military action by President Donald Trump over what he said was the ill-treatment of Christians in the West African country.

Trump said on Saturday that he had asked the department of war to prepare for possible “fast” military action in Nigeria if Africa’s most populous country fails to crack down on the killing of Christians.

“We welcome US assistance as long as it recognises our territorial integrity,” Daniel Bwala, an adviser to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, said. Reuters

Thailand, Cambodia start to act on ceasefire deal

Police officers ride a motorcycle in Cambodia in this file photo. (REUTERS/ Athit Perawongmetha)

Bangkok ― Thailand and Cambodia have begun withdrawing heavy weapons and conducting demining operations along their contested border as part of steps to de-escalate tensions after last week’s signing of an extended truce, Thai officials said on Monday.

The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia signed an enhanced ceasefire deal last week in Kuala Lumpur in the presence of US President Donald Trump, three months after border tensions between the two countries exploded into a deadly five-day conflict.

Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said Thailand would not release 18 Cambodian soldiers it has held since the conflict or reopen border checkpoints until it assessed Cambodia was adhering to the agreement. Reuters

South Korea pushes for nuclear-powered submarines

A US ballistic missile submarine is shown anchored at Busan Naval Base, in Busan, South Korea, in this file photo. (WOOHAE CHO/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

Seoul ― South Korea said on Monday its push to obtain nuclear-powered submarines was not intended to fuel a broader arms race, and that it had reassured Washington and Beijing that they were needed to respond to North Korea’s submarine programme.

US President Donald Trump said last week he has given South Korea approval to build a nuclear-powered submarine, a dramatic move that would admit Seoul to a small club of nations possessing such vessels.

“It is not to generate more of an arms race ... but the result of persuading China and the US that North Korea has announced (its own) nuclear submarines and we need to prepare correspondingly,” presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik told reporters.

South Korea’s national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said on Saturday that Seoul had asked for US help so it could use fuel for its proposed nuclear-powered submarines, since it would be for military purposes, and the US had approved it. Reuters

Local demand boosts India’s manufacturing

Workers sit on TMT bars at a steel processing production line of a factory in Mandi Gobindgarh, in the northern state of Punjab, India, in this file photo. (Bhawika Chhabra)

Bengaluru ― India’s manufacturing activity gained momentum in October as domestic demand strengthened, offsetting a slowdown in export growth, though business optimism slipped from a seven-month high, a business survey showed on Monday.

The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 59.2 in October from 57.7 in September, higher than a preliminary estimate of 58.4.

The 50.0 mark separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

Output growth accelerated to match the joint-strongest pace in five years, equal to that seen in August. Manufacturers cited demand strength, efficiency improvements, new clients and technology investments as factors driving higher production. Reuters