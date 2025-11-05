US airport reopens after nine die in deadly cargo plane crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Smoke and flames rise as a UPS cargo plane crashes in Louisville, Kentucky, the US, November 4 2025, in this screen shot from social media.

Louisville — The death toll from the crash of a UPS cargo plane that erupted into a fireball moments after takeoff in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday has risen to nine, city and state officials said on Wednesday.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board were on site later Wednesday morning to begin the process of finding out what went wrong when the 34-year-old MD-11 cargo plane caught fire at around 5.13pm ET (0.13am in SA) on Tuesday and then crashed.

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said nine dead people had been found at the scene of the crash. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said on social media it was possible there would be more fatalities. The plane had a crew of three, according to UPS, and officials said none of the crew survived.

Several buildings in an industrial area beyond the runway were on fire after the crash, with thick, black smoke seen rising into the evening sky.

Officials said 11 victims had been taken to hospitals on Tuesday.

A government official told Reuters at least 10 others remain unaccounted for. Beshear told CNN that two people remain in critical condition and added it could have been much worse.

“This plane barely missed a restaurant bar. It was very close to a very large Ford plant with hundreds, if not a thousand-plus, workers,” Beshear said. ”It was very close to our convention centre that’s having a big livestock show that people were arriving for.“

The international airport in Louisville reopened to air traffic early on Wednesday, though the runway where the accident happened is expected to remain closed for another 10 days, officials said.

UPS said on Wednesday it cancelled a parcel sorting shift that usually begins in the midmorning at its facility at the airport after it had halted package sorting operations Tuesday.

US aviation safety expert Anthony Brickhouse said on Wednesday he had not seen any evidence of a link between the accident and a 36-day US government shutdown that has strained air traffic control.

NTSB investigators will be looking to retrieve the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder that will shed light on the crash.

Brickhouse said investigators are expected to focus on the No 1 engine, which was seen on video to be ignited and appeared to have separated from the aircraft. “It is designed to fly if you lose one engine, but we need to see the effect of losing that engine on the rest of the aircraft,” Brickhouse said.

The triple-engined plane was fuelled for an eight-and-a-half-hour flight to Honolulu.

It was the first UPS cargo plane to crash since August 2013, when an Airbus aircraft went down on a landing approach to the international airport in Birmingham, Alabama, killing both crew.

Reuters