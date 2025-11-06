Green steel firm Stegra secures half of $1.1bn funding

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stockholm ― Swedish green steel start-up Stegra has secured about half of the additional funds it needs to complete its flagship plant and strengthen its finances and expects the remainder to come from banks within the next six months, CEO Henrik Henriksson said on Thursday.

Stegra, formerly H2 Green Steel, said last month it aimed to raise about $1.1bn in additional funding to complete construction of the plant in northern Sweden and strengthen its finances, and that it was in advanced talks about outsourcing some operations.

“About half of it was ready during the summer,” Henriksson told a conference in Stockholm, adding that the process with the banks for further funding was just starting.

“But that it would be a crisis? No, it is not,” he said.

Renewable electricity

Last year Stegra said it had secured loans and equity of €6.5bn for a plant that will use hydrogen made on-site from renewable electricity in its production process.

The Financial Times, however, reported in October that the risk of insolvency had been discussed at a recent Stegra board meeting, citing people familiar with the company’s financing.

“I don’t recognise the very one-sided picture conveyed,” Henriksson said at the time. “Our ongoing discussions are constructive and progressing according to plan and I’m confident we will succeed with our financing round.”

State funding

Henriksson said on Thursday that Stegra had applied for additional government funding and that would send a strong signal that Sweden’s government stood behind the project.

Sweden has led Europe’s efforts to shift from fossil-fuel based industries to non-polluting energy, driven by cheap, carbon-free electricity, but its green transition also faces headwinds, such as the bankruptcy of battery maker Northvolt.

Henriksson said customers were still willing to pay a premium for green steel and that recent customers were paying a 35% premium versus 25% when they sold the first contracts for future production.

“The demand continues to rise and we are essentially sold out.”

