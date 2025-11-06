WorldPREMIUM

Israel launches air strikes on south Lebanon

Israeli army vehicles move through the north on September 26, 2024 in Northern Israel, Israel. France, which has about 20,000 citizens in Lebanon, sent its Dixmude helicopter carrier from the naval port of Toulon to the region on Monday, a French army spokesperson said.
Israeli army vehicles move towards Lebanon. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Beirut — Israel carried out heavy airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Thursday after issuing evacuation orders for several locations, saying Hezbollah was trying to rebuild its military capabilities there.

The orders and strikes came despite a ceasefire deal agreed a year ago that was meant to end more than a year of fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, and after months of Lebanese army efforts to clear Hezbollah sites in the south.

The Lebanese health ministry said one person was wounded in the afternoon bombing and another was killed in strikes earlier in the day.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued three simultaneous evacuation orders on X at 3pm local time on Thursday, with maps showing buildings in the villages of Aita al-Jabal, Al-Tayyiba and Tayr Debba. Two more orders came later for other towns in the south.

The locations were between 4km from the Israeli border to nearly 24km north of the frontier.

The posts ordered residents to remain 500 metres from the identified locations. Lebanon’s civil defence helped people to evacuate, the Lebanese state news agency said.

The airstrikes started about an hour after the orders, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky.

Fears have been mounting in Lebanon that Israel could resume a full aerial bombing campaign, particularly after Israeli leaders warned they would take action against Hezbollah if Lebanon did not step up efforts to disarm the group.

“We are in a very dangerous situation; if things keep heading this way ... then all hope is lost. No-one knows where the consequences of these matters will lead,” said Farid Nahnouh, the mayor of Tayr Debba.

Reuters

