Israel receives remains of soldier killed in Gaza in 2014

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cairo — Israel on Sunday received the remains of a deceased Israeli soldier who was killed in Gaza more than a decade ago.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement the remains were handed over to Israeli forces in the Palestinian territory by the Red Cross, confirming his identity in a later statement.

Hamas’ armed wing said earlier it would hand over the body of Hadar Goldin, a military officer killed in an ambush in Gaza during the 2014 Israel-Hamas war.

Since an October 10 ceasefire came into effect in the war raging since 2023, Hamas has released 20 living hostages as part of US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the conflict.

In exchange, Israel has freed nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and wartime detainees. The agreement also included handing over the remains of 28 deceased hostages held in Gaza, in exchange for the remains of 360 militants held by Israel.

With the latest release, the bodies of 24 hostages have been handed over to Israel, while four bodies remain in Gaza.

Read: Hamas fighters in Rafah refuse to surrender arms

Israel has also transferred the remains of 300 Palestinians, though not all have been identified, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

Palestinian militants took 251 hostages, living and deceased, in October 2023 when Hamas attacked Israel. Another four hostages were already being held in Gaza prior to that.

Jared Kushner during a visit to Israel, October 21 2025. Picture: Nathan Howard/Reuters (Nathan Howard/Reuters )

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, arrived in Israel on Sunday for talks with Netanyahu on implementing the US plan to end the Gaza war, a source familiar with the matter said.

Kushner was expected to meet Netanyahu on Monday, said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity as the meeting had not been formally announced. The White House and Netanyahu’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump announced a 20-point plan in September to end the two-year-old war in the Palestinian territory, starting with a ceasefire that came into effect on October 10 and the handover of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Reuters